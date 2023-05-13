OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma continued a stranglehold of Big 12 softball in a familiar setting on Saturday.

The Sooners defeated Texas 6-1 in the conference tournament’s championship game played before 4,684 fans at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex on a sun-drenched afternoon.

The game was moved up two hours from its original scheduled start time to avoid bad weather forecast a few hours later.

OU has now won five of the past six completed league championships and avenged last year’s upset loss to rival Oklahoma State in the title game.

The top-ranked Sooners, 51-1 and winners of 43 straight games, will discover their NCAA Tournament assignment during a Sunday selection show (6 p.m., ESPN2). There is no doubt they will be the top overall seed and draw home games throughout the postseason until the final eight teams earn spots to the Women’s College World Series (June 1-9) in Oklahoma City.

Haley Lee hit her 13th home run this season in the second inning to give the Sooners a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Lee smacked Citlaly Gutierrez’ 1-1 fast ball over the centerfield wall to rouse the partisan-OU crowd.

The Longhorns (42-13-1) tied it when Viviana Martinez hit a solo shot in the top of the fourth inning off starter Nicole May.

The Sooners captured control after scoring three runs in the fourth inning.

Alyssa Brito’s RBI double scored Haley Lee from first base and then Brito would score on a wild pitch to give OU a 3-1 advantage. Rylie Boone’s single up the middle made it 4-1.

Oklahoma would tack on two more runs in the sixth inning, making use of a Texas throwing error and a groundout to make it 6-1.

Texas made their first Big 12 Tournament championship game appearance since 2005.