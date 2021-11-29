OU coaching search (Noon update): Sooners hemorrhaging commits, one oddsmaker has Cincinnati's Luke Fickell as favorite to replace Riley

Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell is the favorite to replace Lincoln Riley as Oklahoma’s new head coach, according to oddsmaker BetOnline.

Fickell is guiding the Bearcats into the American Athletic Conference championship game against Houston this week. He’s 43-6 over the past four seasons at UC after going 4-8 in his first year.

During an AAC call, Fickell was asked about staying away from distractions for both for his players (awards) and as a coach (job vacancies).

“It’s not just (quarterback Desmond Ridder), it’s not just the individual, it’s not me with other things that are out there,” Fickell said. “It’s all of our guys. I’m no different than what I talked about for our team. We don’t focus and we don’t talk about individual things. We make sure we keep this stuff within our family. We don’t talk or focus on or worry about those other things. They’ll talk care of themselves at some point in time.