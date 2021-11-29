OU coaching search (Noon update): Sooners hemorrhaging commits, one oddsmaker has Cincinnati's Luke Fickell as favorite to replace Riley

Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell is the favorite to replace Lincoln Riley as Oklahoma’s new head coach, according to oddsmaker BetOnline.
Fickell is guiding the Bearcats into the American Athletic Conference championship game against Houston this week. He’s 43-6 over the past four seasons at UC after going 4-8 in his first year.
During an AAC call, Fickell was asked about staying away from distractions for both for his players (awards) and as a coach (job vacancies).
“It’s not just (quarterback Desmond Ridder), it’s not just the individual, it’s not me with other things that are out there,” Fickell said. “It’s all of our guys. I’m no different than what I talked about for our team. We don’t focus and we don’t talk about individual things. We make sure we keep this stuff within our family. We don’t talk or focus on or worry about those other things. They’ll talk care of themselves at some point in time.
“It’s kind of like we say what happens beyond our championship game, who knows (about a College Football Playoff bid)? We take care of business and who knows what will happen? But first and foremost, we got to take care of our business. And that’s the way I go about things. That’s the way we want our program to go about things and it’s not going to change.”
Oklahoma has scheduled a 3 p.m. news conference on Monday to discuss the football situation.
President Joseph Harroz, athletics director Joe Castiglione and interim head coach Bob Stoops will speak at the Memorial Stadium briefing.
It will be the first public words by the school since releasing a statement confirming Lincoln Riley’s departure to USC.
There were also some public words displayed on OU’s campus on Monday morning.
People are taking this well in Norman. Credit anonymous source via Instagram DMs. pic.twitter.com/Pm2owPPbWU— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) November 29, 2021
***
An early Monday morning video from SoonerScoop.com showed Lincoln Riley arriving at Oklahoma City’s Will Rogers Airport for a flight to Los Angeles.
Riley wasn’t the only one boarding the flight. Along with Riley was defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, receivers coach Dennis Simmons, director of football operations Clarke Stroud and strength coach Bennie Wylie.
Riley and Grinch’s departure leaves the program more in flux heading into this week. It’s unknown if more assistants will be headed to USC.
BREAKING: Lincoln Riley joined by defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, WRs coach Dennis Simmons, director of ops Clarke Stroud & strength coach Bennie Wylie arrived a private hanger at Will Rogers airport to depart for Los Angeles this morning. pic.twitter.com/KsGKjoo6Bz— SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) November 29, 2021
The USC football account caught Riley’s final moments at the airport.
Next stop ✈️ 𝗟𝗔@LincolnRiley #FightOn✌️ pic.twitter.com/UPx3VBxWga— USC Football (@USC_FB) November 29, 2021
***
OU’s mass exodus isn’t contained to the coaching staff.
The program’s recruiting classes – expected to set a foundation for the impending move to the Southeastern Conference – are already taking huge hits.
Six players haven’t wasted time severing ties with the Sooners:
Brandon Inniss, WR, 2023 class, five stars (Rivals), 6:31 p.m. Sunday
Treyaun Webb, RB, 2023, four stars, 7:28 p.m. Sunday
Malachi Nelson, QB, 2023, five stars, 9:10 p.m. Sunday
Kobie McKinzie, LB, 2022, four stars, 9:53 p.m. Sunday
Demetrius Hunter, C, 2022, four stars, 7:31 a.m. Monday
DeAndre Moore, WR, 2023, four stars, 8:33 a.m. Monday.
Gods Plan… pic.twitter.com/KyYllmP0f7— ✨Malachi Nelson✨ (@MalachiNelson9) November 29, 2021
***
All the news wasn’t bad for Oklahoma on Monday.
Defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey, H-back Jeremiah Hall and offensive lineman Marquis Hayes were invited to play in the Senior Bowl. The game will be played on Feb. 5 at the University of South Alabama.
Here are BetOnline’s current odds on OU's next coach:
Luke Fickell: 3/1
Bob Stoops: 17/4
Matt Campbell: 9/2
Mark Stoops: 6/1
Brent Venables: 15/2
Josh Heupel: 8/1
Jay Norvell: 9/1
Dave Aranda: 19/2
Alex Grinch: 12/1
Kliff Kingsbury: 14/1