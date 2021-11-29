OU coaching search (Monday a.m. update): Sooners hemorrhaging commits following Riley departure

The program’s recruiting classes – expected to set a foundation for the impending move to the Southeastern Conference – are already taking huge hits.
Six players haven’t wasted time severing ties with the Sooners:
Brandon Inniss, WR, 2023 class, five stars (Rivals), 6:31 p.m. Sunday
Treyaun Webb, RB, 2023, four stars, 7:28 p.m. Sunday
Malachi Nelson, QB, 2023, five stars, 9:10 p.m. Sunday
Kobie McKinzie, LB, 2022, four stars, 9:53 p.m. Sunday
Demetrius Hunter, C, 2022, four stars, 7:31 a.m. Monday
DeAndre Moore, WR, 2023, four stars, 8:33 a.m. Monday.
All the news wasn’t bad for Oklahoma on Monday.
Defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey, H-back Jeremiah Hall and offensive lineman Marquis Hayes were invited to play in the Senior Bowl. The game will be played on Feb. 5 at the University of South Alabama.
Nov. 16, 2021 video: OU's Lincoln Riley asked about LSU head coaching job
Nov. 16, 2021 video. Riley: "I coach the University of Oklahoma football team. You guys know me, you know how I feel about this place and this program." Video courtesy/Sooner Sports TV
