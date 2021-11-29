OU coaching search (Monday a.m. update): Sooners hemorrhaging commits following Riley departure

Oklahoma has scheduled a 3 p.m. news conference on Monday to discuss the football situation.

President Joseph Harroz, athletics director Joe Castiglione and interim head coach Bob Stoops will speak at the Memorial Stadium briefing.

It will be the first public words by the school since releasing a statement confirming Lincoln Riley’s departure to USC.

There were also some public words displayed on OU’s campus on Monday morning.

***

An early Monday morning video from SoonerScoop.com showed Lincoln Riley arriving at Oklahoma City’s Will Rogers Airport for a flight to Los Angeles.

Riley wasn’t the only one boarding the flight. Along with Riley was defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, receivers coach Dennis Simmons, director of football operations Clarke Stroud and strength coach Bennie Wylie.

Riley and Grinch’s departure leaves the program more in flux heading into this week. It’s unknown if more assistants will be headed to USC.

The USC football account caught Riley’s final moments at the airport.

***

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}