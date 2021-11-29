 Skip to main content
OU coaching search (Monday a.m. update): Sooners hemorrhaging commits following Riley departure
OU coaching search (Monday a.m. update): Sooners hemorrhaging commits following Riley departure

OU helmets file

OU football helmets sit on the field before a football game. Tulsa World File

Oklahoma has scheduled a 3 p.m. news conference on Monday to discuss the football situation.

President Joseph Harroz, athletics director Joe Castiglione and interim head coach Bob Stoops will speak at the Memorial Stadium briefing.

It will be the first public words by the school since releasing a statement confirming Lincoln Riley’s departure to USC.

There were also some public words displayed on OU’s campus on Monday morning.

***

An early Monday morning video from SoonerScoop.com showed Lincoln Riley arriving at Oklahoma City’s Will Rogers Airport for a flight to Los Angeles.

Riley wasn’t the only one boarding the flight. Along with Riley was defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, receivers coach Dennis Simmons, director of football operations Clarke Stroud and strength coach Bennie Wylie.

Riley and Grinch’s departure leaves the program more in flux heading into this week. It’s unknown if more assistants will be headed to USC.

The USC football account caught Riley’s final moments at the airport.

***

OU’s mass exodus isn’t contained to the coaching staff.

The program’s recruiting classes – expected to set a foundation for the impending move to the Southeastern Conference – are already taking huge hits.

Six players haven’t wasted time severing ties with the Sooners:

Brandon Inniss, WR, 2023 class, five stars (Rivals), 6:31 p.m. Sunday

Treyaun Webb, RB, 2023, four stars, 7:28 p.m. Sunday

Malachi Nelson, QB, 2023, five stars, 9:10 p.m. Sunday

Kobie McKinzie, LB, 2022, four stars, 9:53 p.m. Sunday

Demetrius Hunter, C, 2022, four stars, 7:31 a.m. Monday

DeAndre Moore, WR, 2023, four stars, 8:33 a.m. Monday.

***

All the news wasn’t bad for Oklahoma on Monday.

Defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey, H-back Jeremiah Hall and offensive lineman Marquis Hayes were invited to play in the Senior Bowl. The game will be played on Feb. 5 at the University of South Alabama.​

Nov. 16, 2021 video: OU's Lincoln Riley asked about LSU head coaching job

Nov. 16, 2021 video. Riley: "I coach the University of Oklahoma football team. You guys know me, you know how I feel about this place and this program." Video courtesy/Sooner Sports TV

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

