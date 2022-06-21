OU coaches reap raises — including some six-figure bumps — during Board of Regents meeting

Oklahoma women’s gymnastics coach K.J. Kindler has been rewarded for guiding her program to a national championship.

On Tuesday, the OU Board of Regents approved a $100,000 raise for Kindler to bring her annual salary to $555,000. She also received a contract extension through June 30, 2028 and will receive a $25,000 raise each July 1 that she’s employed at Oklahoma.

The Board of Regents approved multiple personnel actions for coaches and assistant coaches during their summer session.

The OU women’s tennis team was a national runner-up and seventh-year coach Audra Cohen received a significant boost to her contract.

The 36-year-old coach will now receive $210,000 (a $75,000 raise) plus a contract extension through June 30, 2027. Cohen will receive a $10,000 raise for the duration of the contract on each July 1 and will get a stay benefit of $125,000 if she is at OU on June 30, 2027.

Matt Brady, one of men’s basketball coach Porter Moser’s new assistants, was awarded a one-year contract of $310,000.

Brady receives a base income of $250,000 plus additional and outside income from unrestricted private funds for personal services, fund raising, promotional, public relations, endorsements, speaking engagements and other athletics-related contracts and activities totaling $60,000.

Moser’s top assistant coach is Emanuel Dildy, who received a $115,000 bump to $425,000 and a contract extension through June 30, 2024. His base salary is $275,000 with $150,000 added through private funds. Those funds will increase by $50,000 on July 1, 2023.

Here are personnel actions including salary chances within the athletic department OK’d by the Board of Regents:

Bill Allcorn (asst. men’s golf coach): $105,000 ($15,000 raise);

Louis Ball (asst. women’s gymnastics coach): $192,500 ($17,500 raise);

Matthew Brady (asst. men’s basketball coach): $310,000 (initial contract through June 30, 2023);

Mark Carr (head women’s soccer coach): $180,000 ($5,000 raise plus contract extension through Dec. 31, 2025);

Audra Cohen (head women’s tennis coach): $210,000 ($75,000 raise plus contact extension through June 30, 2027; base salary shall increase by $10,000 each July 1; stay benefit of $125,000 if remains head coach on June 30, 2027);

Nicholas Crowell (head men’s tennis coach): $159,400 ($10,000 raise plus contract extension through June 20, 2026);

Bryce Daub (basketball strength and performance director): $195,000 ($9,500 raise);

Emanuel Dildy (asst. men’s basketball coach): $425,000 ($115,000 raise plus contract extension through June 30, 2024; Outside private funds increase by $50,000 on July 1, 2023);

Veronique Drouin Luttrell (head women’s golf coach): $140,000 ($10,000 raise and contact extension to June 30, 2026);

Jamison-Thomas Gasso (asst. softball coach): $225,000 ($43,000 raise);

Lindsey Gray-Walton (head women’s volleyball coach): $210,000 ($14,600 raise plus contract extension through June 30, 2026);

Thomas Haley (asst. women’s gymnastics coach): $192,500 ($17,500 raise);

Ryan Hybl (head men’s golf coach): $275,000 ($25,000 raise plus contact extension through June 30, 2027; base salary shall increase by $10,000 each July 1);

Kathie J. Kindler (head women’s gymnastics coach): $555,000 ($100,000 raise plus contract extension through June 30, 2028; Base salary of $295,000 will increase by $5,000 each July 1; Outside private funds increase by $20,000 each July 1);

Tim Langford (head men’s and women’s track and cross country coach): $205,000 ($20,000 raise plus contract extension through June 30, 2026);

Michael Neal (asst. women’s basketball coach): $115,000 ($10,000 raise plus contract extension through June 30, 2023);

Chantel Osahor (asst. women’s basketball coach): $125,000 ($10,000 raise plus contract extension through June 30, 2023);

Jennifer Rocha (asst. softball coach): $250,000 ($12,000 raise);

Lou Rosselli (wrestling coach): $235,000 ($5,000 raise plus contact extension through June 30, 2025);

Mark Williams (head men’s gymnastics coach): $250,000 ($5,000 raise plus contract extension through June 30, 2027);

Amy Wright (asst. women’s basketball coach): $210,000 ($10,000 raise plus contract extension through June 30, 2023).

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.