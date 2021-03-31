OU coach watch, day 4: Paul Mills, Mark Turgeon appear off the board for Sooners

What a difference a day can make.
According to college basketball insider Adam Zagoria’s reporting on Wednesday, Mark Turgeon is not targeting the vacant Oklahoma job.
A source told Zagoria: “He’s not interested in moving back to the Midwest. This is where he wants to live and this is where he wants to retire.”
Turgeon was a 3/2 favorite to get the OU job on Tuesday according to oddsmaker BetOnline. The 56-year-old has spent the last 10 seasons with the Terps.
Staying home
Oral Roberts coach Paul Mills’ name has been linked to the opening after taking the Golden Eagles on a Sweet 16 run during the NCAA Tournament.
Mills may not be ready to depart 81st and Lewis following a Tulsa World report late Thursday night that the school is expected to give him a contract extension following the successful season.
Mills to OU would seem to be a huge jump. But considering his development of the program over the past four seasons as well as a resume that includes a lengthy run at Baylor (2003-17), he has an understanding of Big 12 basketball.
The good news for our state’s college basketball fans would be keeping Mills, who is a class act.
Age just a number?
John Beilein continues to be on the list of candidates for the vacant job.
The veteran coach has had success at many different places, most notably Michigan from 2007-19. During his last four seasons, the Wolverines averaged an incredible 28 wins a year.
The question: Does Joe Castiglione want to replace Lon Kruger with another 68-year-old coach?
Reaves leaves
Reaves is the second of four OU seniors who have made their plans public. Brady Manek and Alondes Williams have not disclosed their next step, while Kur Kuath said mid-season that his goal was to go pro.