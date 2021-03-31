OU coach watch, day 4: Paul Mills, Mark Turgeon appear off the board for Sooners

What a difference a day can make.

According to college basketball insider Adam Zagoria’s reporting on Wednesday, Mark Turgeon is not targeting the vacant Oklahoma job.

A source told Zagoria: “He’s not interested in moving back to the Midwest. This is where he wants to live and this is where he wants to retire.”

Turgeon was a 3/2 favorite to get the OU job on Tuesday according to oddsmaker BetOnline. The 56-year-old has spent the last 10 seasons with the Terps.

Staying home

Oral Roberts coach Paul Mills’ name has been linked to the opening after taking the Golden Eagles on a Sweet 16 run during the NCAA Tournament.