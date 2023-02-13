NORMAN — As the Sooners’ Big 12 swoon has carried over from January into February, rumors have swirled around Oklahoma’s second-year coach and supposed interest in the imminent opening in the head coaching job at Notre Dame.

On Monday, Porter Moser emphatically knocked down any links between him and the Fighting Irish — and seemingly any other program for that matter.

“I’m a catholic kid from Chicago,” Moser told reporters Monday afternoon inside Lloyd Noble Center. “We had a lot of success in the Chicago area. With that, I’ve got a lot of respect for that university. With that said, I have no interest. I’ve not pursued it nor do I have any interest. Oklahoma’s my home. The Sooners are my home.

“I’m in the beginning process of turning a program around in an era of the transfer portal, of NIL and the Big 12 being in unprecedented territory and then the extra Covid years,” he continued. “All those things colliding and having to rebuild a roster. I’m so committed. I’m home. This place means a lot to me. The people here, the fan base. I’ve spent so much time with the student body. With the fanbase. So, no I don’t (have interest).”

Moser’s passionate refutation comes with the Sooners (12-13, 2-10 Big 12) mired in a seven-game conference skid and set to welcome No. 12 Kansas State for a Valentine’s Day date inside Lloyd Noble Center Tuesday night (8 p.m., ESPNU).

OU will return to its home floor days after suffering its fifth straight Big 12 defeat by 10 points or more in a 78-55 loss to Kansas, which jumped to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 released Monday afternoon. The Wildcats (19-6, 7-5) arrive in Norman riding three losses in four games following a 71-63 loss at Texas Tech on Saturday.

The Sooners’ dip in form since the start of league play has coincided with ongoing developments within the men’s basketball program at Notre Dame.

Last month, the Fighting Irish announced last month that 23rd-year head coach Mike Brey plans to retire at the end of the 2022-23 season. On Monday, minutes before Moser met with media, Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported that Brey will indeed leave Notre Dame this spring but intends to continue coaching.

Links between Moser and Notre Dame have brewed since the initial news of Brey’s exit plans, owed both to the OU’s struggles and to the profile of the Notre Dame job, situated roughly 100 miles from Loyola-Chicago where Moser led the Ramblers to the Final Four in 2018 and enjoyed the most successful run of his coaching career from 2011-21.

Less than two years into his six-year contract with the Sooners that runs through 2027, Moser was asked Monday if he had any comment on rumored interest in the Notre Dame job. He used the question as an opportunity to deliver a forceful denial of any pursuit of the gig in South Bend and to reinforce his commitment to OU.

“I can’t control reports — I can’t control what is said about rumors about jobs,” Moser said. “But I can say unequivocally, that’s a false report saying I pursued it. Unequivocally. And nor do I have a want to. I’m home. I’m home. I left home to be at home. Does anybody want to win and wish the results were faster? Of course. I do. But they’re gonna come. They’re gonna come.”

“Of course, everywhere you go you’re going to have people talking. I know that. But there’s nothing that can be said to me that’s stopping my vision and my passion of where I want to go and how I want to look at building this program and winning here. There’s nobody that wants to win more than my staff and I. This place — I believe the people here are so special.”