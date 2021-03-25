OU coach Lon Kruger retiring after 10 seasons with Sooners

Oklahoma’s Lon Kruger is expected to announce his retirement on Thursday after 10 seasons as the school’s basketball coach.

The Tulsa World has learned that from sources he will inform his team during an afternoon meeting.

Kruger’s storied career will conclude after 35 seasons as a college head coach. He ends with a 674-432 record including a 195-128 mark during his time at OU.

Kruger guided the Sooners in seven of the past eight NCAA Tournaments. His last team advanced to the second round before dropping an 87-71 decision to top-ranked Gonzaga on Monday.

The 68-year-old coach took over the Sooners following the 2011 season. ​

This story will be updated.

Lon Kruger: A career in photos

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.