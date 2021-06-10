OU captures fifth national title with 5-1 win over Florida State

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma will never get tired of national championship dogpiles.

Whether under the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium lights or a blistering June sun, the celebrations will remain memorable.

The Sooners (56-4) beat Florida State 5-1 to win the best-of-3 championship series. It is OU’s fifth title and third in the past five Women’s College World Series events.

OU starter Giselle Juarez, coming off a complete-game win over the Seminoles on Wednesday, silenced FSU’s bats once again. She caught a short popup to register the final out. Juarez went 5-0 in the WCWS.

Florida State threw three different pitchers, but couldn’t find a way to slow the Sooners’ offense in the pivotal game.

Jocelyn Alo and Jayda Coleman hit home runs to give Oklahoma a 2-0 run lead after two innings.

Alo hit her 34th home run this season and second in as many days to set off a raucous crowd off FSU starter Danielle Watson. The first-inning shot made it 1-0.

Jayda Coleman floated around the bases in the second inning after connecting on Watson’s 2-1 pitch and sending it over the left-field wall.