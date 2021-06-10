OU captures fifth national title with 5-1 win over Florida State

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma will never get tired of national championship dogpiles.
Whether under the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium lights or a blistering June sun, the celebrations will remain memorable.
The Sooners (56-4) beat Florida State 5-1 to win the best-of-3 championship series. It is OU’s fifth title and third in the past five Women’s College World Series events.
OU starter Giselle Juarez, coming off a complete-game win over the Seminoles on Wednesday, silenced FSU’s bats once again. She caught a short popup to register the final out. Juarez went 5-0 in the WCWS.
Florida State threw three different pitchers, but couldn’t find a way to slow the Sooners’ offense in the pivotal game.
Jocelyn Alo and Jayda Coleman hit home runs to give Oklahoma a 2-0 run lead after two innings.
Alo hit her 34th home run this season and second in as many days to set off a raucous crowd off FSU starter Danielle Watson. The first-inning shot made it 1-0.
Jayda Coleman floated around the bases in the second inning after connecting on Watson’s 2-1 pitch and sending it over the left-field wall.
A smiling Coleman didn’t have a home run trot. She sprinted to the plate. Her opposite-field shot gave the Sooners a 2-0 lead in the second inning.
The Sooners set a new WCWS record for home runs. Coleman’s shot gave her team 15 homers through eight contests. It also extended the team’s single-season record of 161.
Thursday’s afternoon game was originally scheduled for Wednesday evening, but Sunday’s weather delay pushed everything back.
The matinee contest aided the Seminoles in scoring their first run.
With two outs, Sydney Sherrill lofted a high infield fly with a runner on second. Second baseman Tiare Jennings lost the ball in the sun. The ball harmlessly fell to the dirt and allowed Kalei Harding to score.
OU broke things open in the third inning.
Tiare Jennings reached base with a single, which chased Watson from the game. Florida State turned to Emma Wilson, who struggled. She got two groundouts, but threw a wild pitch to allow Jennings to score and then walked Kinzie Hansen and Mackenzie Donihoo.
Coleman’s two-RBI double scored the baserunners and chased Wilson from the game.
Kathryn Sandercock, FSU’s starter on Wednesday night, entered and shut the Sooners’ down.
But Florida State couldn’t find any offense against Juarez, who didn’t allow a hit after the third inning.