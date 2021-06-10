 Skip to main content
OU captures fifth national title with 5-1 win over Florida State
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma will never get tired of national championship dogpiles.

Whether under the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium lights or a blistering June sun, the celebrations will remain memorable.

The Sooners (56-4) beat Florida State 5-1 to win the best-of-3 championship series. It is OU’s fifth title and third in the past five Women’s College World Series events. 

OU starter Giselle Juarez, coming off a complete-game win over the Seminoles on Wednesday, silenced FSU’s bats once again. She caught a short popup to register the final out. Juarez went 5-0 in the WCWS.

Florida State threw three different pitchers, but couldn’t find a way to slow the Sooners’ offense in the pivotal game.

Jocelyn Alo and Jayda Coleman hit home runs to give Oklahoma a 2-0 run lead after two innings.

Alo hit her 34th home run this season and second in as many days to set off a raucous crowd off FSU starter Danielle Watson. The first-inning shot made it 1-0.

Jayda Coleman floated around the bases in the second inning after connecting on Watson’s 2-1 pitch and sending it over the left-field wall.

A smiling Coleman didn’t have a home run trot. She sprinted to the plate. Her opposite-field shot gave the Sooners a 2-0 lead in the second inning.

The Sooners set a new WCWS record for home runs. Coleman’s shot gave her team 15 homers through eight contests. It also extended the team’s single-season record of 161.

Thursday’s afternoon game was originally scheduled for Wednesday evening, but Sunday’s weather delay pushed everything back.

The matinee contest aided the Seminoles in scoring their first run.

With two outs, Sydney Sherrill lofted a high infield fly with a runner on second. Second baseman Tiare Jennings lost the ball in the sun. The ball harmlessly fell to the dirt and allowed Kalei Harding to score.

OU broke things open in the third inning.

Tiare Jennings reached base with a single, which chased Watson from the game. Florida State turned to Emma Wilson, who struggled. She got two groundouts, but threw a wild pitch to allow Jennings to score and then walked Kinzie Hansen and Mackenzie Donihoo.

Coleman’s two-RBI double scored the baserunners and chased Wilson from the game.

Kathryn Sandercock, FSU’s starter on Wednesday night, entered and shut the Sooners’ down.

But Florida State couldn’t find any offense against Juarez, who didn’t allow a hit after the third inning.

NCAA video from June 9, 2021. Postgame comments from OU's Patty Gasso, Giselle Juarez and Jocelyn Alo; and FSU's Elizabeth Mason and Katherine Sandercock

OU add fifth national title

2021: After losing Game 1 of the three-game championship series, OU defeats Florida State in back-to-back games for its firth national title in softball. The Sooners finish 56-4. “I choose this team no matter what,” OU’s Nicole Mendes said after the Game 1 loss to the Seminoles. “This team is one of the most talented teams that I’ve ever been a part of. And we know how to fight. … This is the team that can do it.”

2017: No. 10 Oklahoma defeats top-ranked Florida, 5-4, to capture its fourth overall and second straight national title. The Sooners finish 56-9. “This was unlikely,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “It is beyond I thought what we could do.”

2016: No. 3 Oklahoma defeats fourth-ranked Auburn, 2-1. Paige Parker (38-3) pitches a complete game as the Sooners cap a 57-8 season. “Paige Parker, I cannot say enough about her resiliency and the ice in her veins,” OU outfielder Erin Miller said.

2013: Top-ranked Oklahoma defeats No. 7 Tennessee, 4-0. The Sooners, who lost in a winner-take-all final to Alabama the year before, finish the season 57-4. "I cannot tell you how honored I am to be the coach of this team because they're just special …,” Gasso said.

2000: Oklahoma earns its first-ever softball national championship by beating UCLA, 3-1, in front of a then-WCWS record crowd of 8,049. The title was the first by a women's team at OU. The Sooners finished the season with the best record in the nation at 66-8, which still stands as the most wins in a single season in program history. “The expectation was almost zero because we had never been there before,” Gasso said in 2000. “And when you have a team that was gritty and just blue collar … they were fearless.”

