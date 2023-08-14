NORMAN — Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables has observed a handful of fall camp practices and one intrasquad scrimmage over the past two weeks.

His verdict on where his Sooners stand with OU’s Sept. 2 opener with Arkansas State entering the horizon?

“We’ve still got a long way to go,” Venables told reporters Monday afternoon. “It’s not coach speak. We’ve just got a lot we’ve got to improve on. But we’ve got, from (this past) Saturday, three weeks. Every day counts. We’re a week away from school starting so we’ve got to make all these days count. I like the spirit of the team. We’re in a good spot.”

The Sooners returned to the rugby fields west of Lloyd Noble Center Monday following their initial scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday. According to Venables, OU will scrimmage again Wednesday as the Sooners inch closer to the regular season with classes set to begin next Monday.

“It was really competitive,” Venables said of Saturday’s scrimmage. “Really good work back and forth. Big plays on both sides of the ball and that’s really pleasing to see. You can be mad at both sides or be happy with both sides. That’s a great thing. Incredibly competitive.”

A common topic among OU coaches and players this month has been the program’s replenished competitive depth, particularly on defense where the Sooners added as many as a dozen transfer newcomers in the offseason. Retooled on the defensive line and deeper at both linebacker and in the secondary, OU is making strides on defense this month ahead of what is expected to be a turnaround campaign for the unit.

“Confidence. Aggressiveness. Physicality. Consistency in that two-deep,” Venables said of what he’s seen from the defense thus far. “It’s never where you want it to be. But it’s improved from where we were. That’s the biggest thing.”

Improving, yes. But still with plenty of work to do.

It’s a mantra for the defense Venables might apply to any one of his position groups with the Sooners approaching the halfway mark of fall camp.

Stutsman’s cut

Junior linebacker Danny Stutsman left the practice field Monday afternoon with a gash and a trickle of blood streaming down the bridge of his nose.

“I caught a katana to the face when I wasn’t looking,” he joked. “But all reality? On this rugby field things are a little bit different. You can’t be the MIKE linebacker, WILL linebacker without a little cut on your face.”

Stutsman’s cosmetic wound was representative of both the physicality Venables says has been present throughout OU’s fall camp and for the intensity the Big 12’s leading tackler from a year ago has returned with in 2023.

“He’s a tough guy,” Venables said of Stutsman. “It’s a tough position. That to me should be the heart and soul of your defense, and up the middle of your defense. Danny’s got broad shoulders, and he cares a great deal. He accepts the challenge and responsibility of leading everybody.

“Expect him to have a fantastic year and for him to get the most out of his teammates.”

Arnold settling in

Freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold — the former five-star recruit and OU’s presumed back up to starter Dillon Gabriel in 2023 — is reaping the rewards of enrolling early and spending spring camp in Norman.

“Knowing the playbook is huge. But it’s also the experience, too,” Arnold said. “Just going through spring playing against our defense, seeing what our defense runs, fronts, coverages, all that. Getting used to that has helped me out tremendously this fall camp.”

Arnold has spent fall camp going through drills behind Gabriel and ahead of veteran passers Davis Beville and General Booty as he gears up for his first college season this fall.

Up 13 pounds to 216 after his first offseason strength program at OU, Arnold says he’s now focused on sharpening his fundamentals with "footwork", "pocket presence" and "awareness" among the elements on the checklist he laid out Monday.

Between that work and the time Arnold spent with the Sooners in the spring, the process of getting settled in is getting easier and easier with every session.

“I noticed it today, honestly — I felt really comfortable today, especially after the scrimmage,” Arnold said. “I thought I had a pretty decent scrimmage and the game kind of feels slower for me today and it's been feeling that way in camp.”

Ford’s eyes forward

Before trading sides of the Bedlam rivalry, defensive end Trace Ford missed roughly 19 games through a series of injuries across his four seasons at Oklahoma State.

As he seeks a fresh start at OU in 2023, Ford admits there’s more to regaining the form that made him a star in Stillwater than just a physical recovery.

“It’s a mental roller coaster, not a physical thing,” Ford said. “I had to learn to get over it. Just being here is a new change of scenery and to let go of the past. Able to get better in the game and practice better and forget about the injuries.”

Health has defined the trajectory of Ford’s career since he tallied 7.5 sacks in his first two seasons at OSU in 2019 and 2020. This fall, he’s putting it behind him with eyes on what lies ahead in a new uniform.

“Ever since I’ve gotten back here to fall camp, I haven’t looked back,” Ford said. “I’ve been myself. It’s been fun to not have that on my shoulder.”

