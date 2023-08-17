Eli Lederman Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Eli Lederman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Some days for Peyton Bowen are confusing. Such is life when you’re learning five different positions in your first fall camp in college football.

Oklahoma’s five-star safety, however, wouldn't want it any other way.

“I just want to get thrown in the fire,” Bowen told reporters following a practice session earlier this week. “See what I have to learn to get better at. That's the only way you can learn is losing.”

Bowen’s versatility is getting put to the test from the very jump as he finds his place in the Sooners’ secondary. Operating across multiple positions in the back end of the defense and taking reps in the Sooners’ hybrid linebacker/safety cheetah role, Bowen is drinking from the proverbial fire house this month.

That OU’s coaching staff wants to see Bowen in multiple roles is a testament to his athletic ability and is telling of all the possibilities Brent Venables and Co. see in the player who committed to OU as the No. 2 safety in the 2023 class.

Stepping into new spots as he continues to learn and while the Sooners install new portions of the defensive playbook, Bowen is stretching his already sharp knowledge of OU’s scheme in fall camp.

“I have moved around a lot,” he said. “I've played about five different positions this fall camp. And it's been a challenge but I'm doing great at it. I feel like every day I'm getting better at it.

“Obviously it's not perfect because I'm still learning five different positions and I get put in at different places. So like every time we learn a new install I'm learning it at this position but they put me at a different position that day. So it's kind of difficult but I'm taking it as a challenge”

Playing in different spots, Bowen says he’s tested himself most up against OU wide receivers Drake Stoops and Gavin Freeman. But the truest competition hasn’t come with any of the Sooners’ collection of wide receivers.

The rivalry with Jackson Arnold, Bowen’s Denton Guyer High School teammate and current roommate, is much stronger.

“I just picked him off,” Bowen said. “I did. I did just pick him off in this practice. That's funny you mention that. So yeah. I just picked him off. I think that's like my second time from being here picking him off. So yeah, it was pretty cool.”

Washington setting the pace

There’s a lot of fresh faces competing for playing time within OU’s cornerbacks room.

It’s why the presence of veteran defensive back Woodi Washington is so important this fall.

“You can say ‘Hey, this is what it looks like’. So they get a picture,” said defensive coordinator Ted Roof. “The way Woodi prepares. The way he handles himself. Just the type of worker, competitor and young man he is. It’s a great example for our other guys.”

Washington returns for his fifth season this fall with 33 games and 23 career starts under his belt. Among Sooner defenders back from last year’s roster, only linebacker Danny Stutsman (125 tackles) tallied more tackles than the 67 Washington turned in 2022.

This fall, Washington can be penciled into OU’s opening day starting lineup. The question is who might settle in opposite him with sophomore Gentry Williams, junior college transfer Kendel Dolby and a cast of freshman newcomers competing for the starting job.

“It’s a multi-person competition,” Roof said. “That’s up for grabs right now. Got guys working hard to grab it. Fighting. We just keep evaluating and keep grading and keep coaching and they’ll keep working and keep playing and it’ll flesh its way out.”

Pearson feeling more at home

How different does fall camp feel for Texas Tech transfer safety Reggie Pearson after getting his feet wet in the spring?

“Very,” he said. “When you come in as a transfer you feel that sense of being a guy. And when you come in, they see me as this guy. BV holds you to a higher standard. You feel like you come in as a freshman. That’s the biggest thing that I had to counter with when I got here.”

Pearson, who has made 34 career starts in five seasons between Wisconsin and Texas Tech, adds a dose of experience to the Sooners’ secondary in 2023. He’ll compete for a starting role in the back end and — like Bowen — is also working at the cheetah position in fall camp.

Sawchuk sees opportunity

There’s an Eric Gray-sized void in OU’s backfield. Sophomore running back Gavin Sawchuk is plenty aware of that.

“Somebody’s gotta step up,” he said. “Eric was great and I’m excited for what he’s doing at the next level. But now that he’s gone there’s an opportunity for somebody to step up. I think it’s a great thing to be able to have that opportunity open for somebody to really chase and be like, ‘OK, now we have the opportunity to go get that starting job.’ So it’s a little bit of motivation. It’s a great opportunity.”

Limited by injury last fall, Sawchuk played in only two games as a freshman, including his 15-carry, 100-yard performance against Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl. He’ll compete for carries in 2023 with fellow sophomore Jovantae Barnes, veteran Marcus Major and first-year rusher Kalib Hicks and Daylan Smothers.

Anthony’s new teammates

Michigan transfer wide receiver Andrel Anthony was on campus in the spring. That means, among other things, he’s got a leg up on fellow pass catchers Brenen Thompson and Jaquaize Pettaway, a talented pair who showed up in the summer.

“It’s funny because they were both stressing over the playbook as I was too when I got here in the spring,” Anthony said.

“I was telling them to just view it bit by bit every day and soon you’ll tie in that this goes with this, this is the same play but the slot is different. It’s just not stressing out about it and just knowing that in time it will come.”

Anthony, Thompson and Pettaway are three of the potential playmakers the Sooners will look to this fall as they seek new production in the passing game.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.