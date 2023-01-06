OU by the numbers in 2022: Run-heavy Sooners, a historic(ly vulnerable) pass defense and Venables' Year 1 record in context

Minutes after the final game of the first season in his head coaching career, Oklahoma’s Brent Venables explained what he does when results do not go his way.

“You go back and you evaluate all of it,” he said following the Dec. 29 Cheez-It Bowl. “And we will peel that onion all the way down to the core and look at that.”

This piece might not be quite as exhaustive as the offseason evaluation process surely underway in Norman.

But, a week-plus removed the 35-32 Cheez-It Bowl defeat to Florida State that dropped the Sooners to 6-7 and clinched the program’s first losing since 1998, let’s take a look at OU in 2022 by the numbers.

5: OU seasons with seven or more losses in school history.

Seven, eight and nine-loss campaigns are routine in some college towns. It speaks to the Sooners’ consistent success that they’d only suffered four seasons — 1931, ‘65 ‘96, ‘97 — of seven-plus defeats prior to Venables’ arrival in 2022.

Is history any indication of what OU might do in 2023?

OU went 4-4-1 in Lewie Hardage’s debut season of 1932. Jim MacKenzie’s Sooners improved to 6-4 in 1966. Neither one of John Blake’s eight-loss teams got over .500 the following season.

Venables and Co. will likely set a higher bar next fall.

.461: Venables’ win percentage in his debut season. Dating back to Bud Wilkinson’s hiring in 1947, that Year 1 figure ranks lower than every OU head coach but John Blake in 1996.

Barry Switzer, 1973: 10-0-1 (.955)

Chuck Fairbanks, 1967: 10-1 (.909)

Lincoln Riley, 2017: 12-2 (.857)

Bud Wilkinson, 1947: 7-2-1 (.750)

Gary Gibbs, 1989: 7-4 (.636)

Jim MacKenzie, 1966: 6-4 (.600)

Gomer Jones, 1964: 6-4-1 (.591)

Bob Stoops, 1999: 7-5 (.583)

Howard Schnellenberger, 1995: 5-5-1 (.500)

Brent Venables, 2022: 6-7 (.462)

John Blake, 1996: 3-8 (.273)

Of those coaches who returned for a second season in Norman, six — Wilkinson, Switzer, Gibbs, Blake, Stoops and Riley — matched or improved on their record in Year 2.

87.0: Quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s offensive rating in 2022, per Pro Football Focus.

The Sooners' passer — who announced his plans to return to Norman in 2023 Thursday — finished 20th nationally among starting quarterbacks in the PFF metrics.

Gabriel’s rating ranks first among Big 12 quarterbacks, in front of the likes of TCU’s Max Duggan (No. 33), Kansas’ Jalon Daniels (No. 71) and Baylor’s Blake Shapen (No. 82) and ahead of three of the four quarterbacks who appeared in the College Football Playoff in 2022.

58.9%: The Sooners’ 582 rush attempts accounted for nearly 60% of the offense in coordinator Jeff Lebby’s debut season.

No Big 12 program ran the football more than OU this fall. Those 582 carries ranked 10th nationally, as did the Sooners’ 219.4 yards per game.

If this run-pass balance is any indication of how OU intends to operate under Lebby, the Sooners will lean heavily on Marcus Major, Jovantae Barnes, Gavin Sawchuk and the rest of the running back room heavily again in 2023.

66.5%: The share of total receiving yards between Marvin Mims, Brayden Willis, Eric Gray and Theo Wease.

Mims’ declaration for the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday cemented that the Sooners will begin 2023 down four of its top pass catchers from Venables’ first season. Following Mims’ departure, expect OU to heavily pursue wide receivers in the transfer portal prior to the Jan. 18 deadline.

No. 19/18: Often unsung in a disappointing season, the Sooners’ offensive line once again stood among the nation’s best.

PFF graded OU’s O-line 19th in pass blocking (76.2) and 18th (73.7) in run blocking in 2022.

Credit to offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh.

2,437: Rushing yards allowed by OU.

The Sooners have played 81 seasons of at least 10 games since 1937. Over that span, only the 2012 Sooners were gashed more — 2,499 yards — on the ground than OU's 2022 iteration. The 4.5 yards per carry opponents gained on the Sooners this fall are fourth-worst over that period.

9.5%: Total tackles — of which Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman had 124 to lead all Big 12 defenders — can be a deceiving stat. So, in order to dig beyond sheer volume, PFF’s run stop percentage measures a player’s rate of “stops per snap played only in run defense”

Stutsman graded out well there, too. Among OU starters, the sophomore linebacker led the Sooners with a stop rate of 9.5%.

499: Whether a sign of the pass-happy times or of an OU pass defense opponents felt was vulnerable, opposing offenses threw on the Sooners 499 times in 2022.

That’s more pass attempts against than in all but two OU seasons since 1937. Perhaps it was for good reason — the Sooners’ 3,556 passing yards allowed trail only 2014 (3,591) and 2018 (4,116) for the highest total in the last 86 seasons.