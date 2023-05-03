The University of Oklahoma will take its latest and final official step toward its 2024 move to the Southeastern Conference later this week.

Per an agenda released Wednesday, the OU Board of Regents will hold a special meeting Friday to seal expected final approval on the university’s imminent departure from the Big 12 Conference for the SEC scheduled for July 1, 2024.

The meeting will be held at the East Side Stadium Club inside Oklahoma Memorial Stadium and is set to begin at 2 p.m. Friday.

Friday’s agenda lists “Athletics Conference Membership” as the lone meeting item and includes a description for a “discussion, consideration and potential action concerning approval of documents to memorialize the University of Oklahoma’s exit from the Big 12 Conference and admittance to the Southeastern Conference.”

Per a media advisory, the regents will enter into executive session at 2 p.m. followed by a return to public meeting at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The special session comes nearly three full months after OU, Texas, the Big 12 and its television partners came to an agreement on Feb. 9 for an early exit from the conference the Sooners and Longhorns have called home since 1996 and less than two years after the school’s accepted invitations to the SEC in move that shook the college football landscape in July of 2021.

From the summer of 2021 all the way through early February, both the Big 12 and the departing schools publicly maintained an intention for OU and Texas to remain in the league through the expiration of the conference’s grant of rights in 2025. Those public statements came as the both parties and their television partners entered negotiations for an earlier exit.

Upon agreeing on a 2024 departure date, the Big 12 stated that exit compensation would come through “foregone distributable revenues, which OU and UT will be able to partially offset with future revenues.” Multiple reports suggested that the schools would owe a combined $100 million in exit fees for the early withdrawal.

Friday’s meeting will further cement the 2023-24 academic year as the Sooners' last in the Big 12, locking 2023 in as OU's final football campaign in the league before the jump to the SEC the summer of 2024.