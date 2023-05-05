NORMAN — The already agreed upon and ultimately settled became official inside the East Side Stadium Club of Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Friday.

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents voted to authorize the Sooners’ early departure for the Southeastern Conference in a special meeting Friday afternoon, the final step in solidifying OU’s impending 2024 exit from the Big 12. The regents’ vote follows similar action from the University of Texas Board of Regents on Wednesday and seals the Sooners’ SEC arrival date alongside the Longhorns for July 1, 2024.

Friday’s formal approval comes nearly three months after the Big 12 announced an agreement between the league, the departing schools and their television partners on an early exit that will see OU and Texas leave for the SEC a year before the expiration of the conference’s current grant of rights in 2025.

“We talked about always being there and completing the entire term of the agreement. We were absolutely prepared to do that,” OU President Joseph Harroz said after the meeting.

“But as we went into it, you have the four new schools coming in. We all sat down and talked about it. (Big 12) Commissioner Brett Yormark was terrific and we engaged in really constructive conversation about, at the end of the day, is it better for everybody if we expedite this? That was the agreement. That’s one of the reasons that all came together as it did.”

According to reports, the schools will each forfeit up to $50 million in distributable revenues as part of the agreement to reach the SEC in 2024.

With Friday’s vote, the 2023-24 academic year will officially mark the Sooners’ final season in the Big 12, the conference OU has called home since 1996.

