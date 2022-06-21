 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OU Board of Regents approves $42 million total budget for Love's Field construction

WCWS Oklahoma Texas Softball (copy) (copy) (copy)

Oklahoma players celebrate with the trophy after defeating Texas in the NCAA Women's College World Series softball finals on June 9 in Oklahoma City. The NCAA has used championships to take stands on issues affecting college athletes, but abortion may pose a bigger challenge given divisions in the country.

 Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents formally approved a $42 million total budget for the completion of Love’s Field Tuesday evening, the latest step toward the construction of a new home for the Sooners’ back-to-back national champion softball program.

OU announced plans for the new softball stadium in Norman in October 2021, spurred by a $12 million donation from Love’s Travel Stops, the largest gift to a women’s sports program in school history.

The 3,000-seat ballpark will be built less than two miles from OU’s current home of Marita Hynes Field at the northwest corner of South Jenkins Avenue and Imhoff Road and is to be designed for further expansion. The new facility will also feature a 10,500-square-foot indoor training center and multiple team rooms.

The school expects to break ground on the 44,000-square-foot complex in the coming months.

Per a release, $28 million in project funds have been raised to date from more than 800 donors. Love’s lead donation came with an initial pledge of $9 million followed by a dollar-for-dollar match up to $3 million.

"Love's has made a gift of historical proportions for a facility that will be second to none and will impact the lives of our student-athletes for generations to come,” athletic director Joe Castiglione said in a statement last fall. “We are profoundly grateful.”

In addition to commencing construction on the new stadium, OU Athletics intends to begin its process of season ticket sales in the coming months.

Current season ticket holders will receive first priority followed by fans on the current season ticket waitlist. Fans outside of the first two groups can join a “third priority group” with a $100 deposit. Per the release, “Season tickets are subject to availability and making a deposit does not guarantee access to season tickets.”

OU beat Writer

I came to the Tulsa World as an intern in 2019, returned in Aug. 2021 and now cover the Sooners with Eric Bailey. I'm a New Yorker, a graduate of the University of Missouri and an avid soccer (read: fútbol) fan. Let's talk: eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

