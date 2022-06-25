OU blitzed 10-3 by Ole Miss in first MCWS loss

OMAHA, Neb. — Oklahoma hasn’t waved a white flag. There won’t be any second-guessing after Saturday’s 10-3 loss to Ole Miss on Saturday night.

There’s still a route to a national championship.

It won’t be easy, but the Sooners will have to win two games over the Rebels to capture the Men’s College World Series, beginning with Sunday’s 2 p.m. game at Charles Schwab Field in downtown Omaha.

“We don't give up. We go pitch-to-pitch and we don't give up,” Blake Robertson said. “We're going to fight to the last out. We were getting beat in every aspect of the game until the sixth inning, and we still had a chance to come back and win.

“It's just an unfortunate loss for us, but it doesn't define us as a team.”

The best-of-3 championship series will be decided at 6 p.m. Monday if the Sooners can force another game.

Oklahoma (45-23) cut the Ole Miss lead to 4-2 in the sixth inning. It wasn’t just the first frame that the Sooners scored runs against Rebels starter Jack Dougherty, it was also the first time that OU managed to get baserunners on board against the sophomore right-hander who had the longest outing of his college career.

“He commanded his fastball. Kind of kept them off balance, had a little life to his fastball. We didn't lay off of it,” OU coach Skip Johnson said. “I think he really took the game over. When you take a lead like that in the first inning, you have a two-run lead and your breaking ball gets better, your fastball gets better. That's what we've done since we've been here.”

OU is scheduled to start right-hander Cade Horton against Ole Miss. The Rebels are expected to throw lefty Hunter Elliott.

In five of the past six MCWS events, the team that dropped the opening game came back to capture the title, including Mississippi State’s triumph over Vanderbilt last season.

For OU to rally, it will have to find its offense.

Oklahoma only managed five hits against the Rebels — all singles.

The biggest threat came in the sixth inning when OU loaded the bases with no outs, but could only managed to score two runs with the heart of its batting order at the plate.

Ole Miss (41-23) scored two first-inning runs to gain early momentum.

OU starter Jake Bennett had some control issues in the opening frame. The Bixby High School graduate’s wild pitch moved Tim Elko into scoring position and he scored on Kevin Graham’s single to left field.

Kevin Graham scored on OU shortstop Peyton Graham’s fielding error later in the inning to help the Rebels jump to a 2-0 lead.

Bennett threw another wild pitch in the second inning to move Calvin Harris into scoring position. Justin Bench followed with an RBI single to make it 3-0.

Bennett entered the game with three wild pitches in 110 2/3 innings this season, but threw three in the first two innings against the Rebels. His final line was 6 1/3 innings pitched, four runs allowed (three earned) with 10 strikeouts.

Johnson wouldn’t blame nerves for the miscues.

“I think the learning lessons that they learned was to take one pitch at a time,” Johnson said, “We have to get back to taking one pitch at a time, and that's the biggest thing to understand what the game wants us to do.

“We didn't execute our game plan. There are balls that fell in. We lost them in the lights. We booted ground balls, swinging at balls out of the zone. That happens in a game when you're trying really hard. When you try at this game being, you fail. This is what it does to you, and you have to make sure you can get in control of yourself, take a breath, and make it just about one pitch.”

Ole Miss got the first of its four home runs in the third inning when Elko homered over the right-field wall to make it 4-0.

The Sooners cut the lead in half in the sixth inning when Jackson Nicklaus scored on a throwing error. Tanner Tredaway drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 4-2.

Ole Miss exploded in the eighth inning with four runs, which featured back-to-back-to-back home runs on a two-run shot by T.J. McCants and solo homers from Calvin Harris and Justin Bench to make it 8-2.

It’s the first time since LSU’s 1998 team that a team has hit three consecutive home runs in the CWS.

OU scored its final run on Blake Robertson’s RBI single in the eighth inning.

Ole Miss added a pair of scores in the ninth inning.

MISSISSIPPI 10, OKLAHOMA 3

Ole Miss;211;000;042;--;10;16;1

OU;000;002;010;--;3;5;1

Dougherty, Nichols (6), Mallitz (8) and Dunhurst; Bennett, Martinez (7), Campbell (8), Atwood (8), Abram (8) and Crooks. 2B: Alderman (15), Chatagnier (12); Orduno (4). HR: Bench (4), Elko (24), McCants (8), Harris (3). W: Dougherty (2-0). L: Bennett (10-4).

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.