OU basketball's Vann named Big 12 Player of the Week

Oklahoma women's basketball forward Skylar Vann was named the Big 12 Conference's Player of the Week after setting a career high in points while leading the Sooners to wins over then-No. 14 Baylor and TCU.

The sophomore from Edmond averaged 21.0 points per game across the two contests, scoring 22 vs. Baylor on 8-of-13 shooting and 20 in Saturday's showdown with TCU. In addition, Vann pulled down seven and six rebounds, respectively. In the upset over Baylor, which has won 11 consecutive Big 12 titles, Vann added four steals, three assists and three blocks.

With the two wins, the Sooners jumped from No. 23 to No. 14 in the AP poll, while Baylor dropped to 15th.

It's the first career accolade for Vann, who played 23 of OU's 24 games last season and has appeared in every game this year.