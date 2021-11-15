OU basketball's Groves named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Oklahoma basketball's Tanner Groves was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week by the conference after helping the Sooners to two victories, against Northwestern State and UTSA, last week.

Groves, a senior transfer from Eastern Washington, led OU in points in both contests.

Against Northwestern State, Groves earned the start and played 27 minutes. In addition to topping the squad with 15 points, he also had a team-high nine rebounds. Groves added a block and a steal in the 77-59 victory.

Groves was even better against UTSA and led the Sooners' offense with 21 points on 9-for-16 shooting from the field. The Spokane, Washington product also recorded five rebounds and one block.

Groves averaged 18.0 points and 7.0 rebounds (all defensive) per contest and ranked fourth in the Big 12 in points and defensive rebounds per game. He finished the week 15-of-25 for a .600 field goal percentage and was one of two Big 12 players to attempt 25 or more shots and have a .600 or higher field goal percentage.