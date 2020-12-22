OU basketball: Sooners' upset hopes over No. 15 Texas Tech extinguished at final buzzer

Texas Tech enjoyed a 40-32 lead at intermission and made eight-of-nine shots at the end of the first half.

“Our defense in the second half was much better. Much better than the first half. In the first half, we didn’t dictate very much. We didn’t get into them as much,” Kruger said.

The Sooners cut the lead to one point three times in the second half but couldn’t get over the hump.

“We were digging back all night long. Down six, down eight, get it back to one possession or a chance to get ahead. Just couldn’t quite have a possession at that moment that could give us the lead,” Kruger said. “Guys kept scratching and fighting. As disappointed as they are in the result, we have to understand that in this league you have to get better every night. This group will do that. That’s the encouraging thing about this group.”

Brady Manek, the Sooners’ top scorer, was held to a season-low two points on 1-of-7 shooting from the field.

The senior only played three seconds of the final three minutes of the contest.