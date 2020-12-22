OU basketball: Sooners' upset hopes over No. 15 Texas Tech extinguished at final buzzer

NORMAN — Austin Reaves’ layup attempt in traffic didn’t fall as time expired in Oklahoma's 69-67 loss to No. 15 Texas Tech on Tuesday night.
The Sooners couldn't convert on multiple opportunities to tie the game in the final three seconds with four offensive rebounds off two missed free throws.
De’Vion Harmon scored a team-high 17 points for the Sooners, who fell to 5-2 overall and 1-1 in Big 12 play.
OU trailed 69-66 with three seconds left when Harmon was fouled on purpose. The OU guard made the first free throw but purposely missed the second shot. Victor Iwuakor rebounded and was fouled to earn a trip to the line.
Iwuakor missed two free throws. Teammate Jalen Hill tapped the second shot toward the basket two times. Reaves grabbed a third offensive rebound, but missed his point-blank shot, which would have tied the game.
“Certainly, we would have rather had it go in. Had a pretty good look there after Victor did a great job to keep it alive and get fouled,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “Jalen did a great job on Victor’s miss to keep that alive, and Austin did a great job to have that opportunity. Luck of the bounce, and we had some pretty good bounces there. Had the opportunity, which you don’t always get in that situation. Guys were active and did a great job of being aggressive there.”
Texas Tech enjoyed a 40-32 lead at intermission and made eight-of-nine shots at the end of the first half.
“Our defense in the second half was much better. Much better than the first half. In the first half, we didn’t dictate very much. We didn’t get into them as much,” Kruger said.
The Sooners cut the lead to one point three times in the second half but couldn’t get over the hump.
“We were digging back all night long. Down six, down eight, get it back to one possession or a chance to get ahead. Just couldn’t quite have a possession at that moment that could give us the lead,” Kruger said. “Guys kept scratching and fighting. As disappointed as they are in the result, we have to understand that in this league you have to get better every night. This group will do that. That’s the encouraging thing about this group.”
Brady Manek, the Sooners’ top scorer, was held to a season-low two points on 1-of-7 shooting from the field.
The senior only played three seconds of the final three minutes of the contest.
“Just had a tough time getting shots down. It seemed like just confidence-wise, he didn’t feel great about what he was doing,” Kruger said. “Those are shots that he usually hits and usually finishes, and he will. Brady will bounce back.”
Reaves ended with 13 points, and Umoja Gibson finished with 11 for OU.
Texas Tech was paced by Terrence Shannon’s 21 points. Marcus Santos-Silva added 18.
OU is off until hosting West Virginia on Jan. 2. Game time is 3 p.m. at Lloyd Noble Center.