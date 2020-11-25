OU basketball: Sooners announce postponement of season opener, road game at UCF due to positive COVID-19 tests

Kruger explained the protocol. His team had tests on Monday and another on Wednesday morning.

“The rule by Big 12 is three tests in the week prior of a game. So you have to do three tests on non-consecutive days,” Kruger said. “So obviously that's spread out over a few days but that last test generally comes if you're traveling on the road, it'll probably the day before the game. And if you're playing a home game, it'll probably be the morning of.

“There's potential for cancellation or postponement right up to the morning of the game, because all those day-of games will be the rapid response test where we learn within the hour after we take them if there's anyone positive.”

OU’s Brady Manek was asked if there was ever anxiety surrounding a test because of a possible positive result.

“That’s a concern every time. I could sit in my room for however long I want to, but it’s always going to be in the back of my head,” Manek said on Monday. “What if something happens? It’s always a concern. Coming into it, just trying to keep to myself and stay away from a lot of crowds and do the best I can to stay healthy.”

