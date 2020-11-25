OU basketball: Sooners announce postponement of season opener, road game at UCF due to positive COVID-19 tests

Oklahoma announced a postponement to Wednesday’s scheduled season opener against visiting UTSA due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests and contract tracing within its program.
The Sooners also have postponed their scheduled road trip to UCF on Saturday as all organized team activities have been paused.
OU didn’t signal how many positive tests were discovered.
This has not been uncommon within basketball programs across the country. Several games have been postponed on Wednesday, which is the start of the college basketball’s regular season.
Oklahoma's new season opener is now scheduled to be Dec. 2 against visiting Florida. The SEC school has also paused basketball activities due to COVID concerns.
During a Zoom call with reporters on Monday, OU coach Lon Kruger warned that things were fluid surrounding COVID tests and games. His words turned out to be prophetic.
“It’s possible to be canceled the day of the game. That’s just the way the year is going to be,” Kruger said. “Hopefully, that doesn’t happen. It might be us, might be our opponent. Anyone who tests positive on the day of the game, certainly the guy who tests positive would be out. Then any contact tracing that comes back to sidelining anyone else he had been in contact with over the minimum amount allowed.”
Kruger explained the protocol. His team had tests on Monday and another on Wednesday morning.
“The rule by Big 12 is three tests in the week prior of a game. So you have to do three tests on non-consecutive days,” Kruger said. “So obviously that's spread out over a few days but that last test generally comes if you're traveling on the road, it'll probably the day before the game. And if you're playing a home game, it'll probably be the morning of.
“There's potential for cancellation or postponement right up to the morning of the game, because all those day-of games will be the rapid response test where we learn within the hour after we take them if there's anyone positive.”
OU’s Brady Manek was asked if there was ever anxiety surrounding a test because of a possible positive result.
“That’s a concern every time. I could sit in my room for however long I want to, but it’s always going to be in the back of my head,” Manek said on Monday. “What if something happens? It’s always a concern. Coming into it, just trying to keep to myself and stay away from a lot of crowds and do the best I can to stay healthy.”
