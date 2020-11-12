 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Player tests positive for COVID-19; practice structure changed

Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

NORMAN — An OU men’s basketball player recently tested positive for COVID-19, spurring a change in the Sooners’ practice structure, a source close to the program told The Oklahoman.

The Sooners moved to individualized workouts this week but avoided a complete shutdown.

An OU spokesman wouldn’t confirm the positive test or chance in practice format.

“OU Athletics’ policy is to report test results cumulatively for our whole athletics department,” the statement read. “We’re not able to confirm or comment on individual sports.”

