OU basketball: Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech projected starters

Texas Tech at Oklahoma
6 p.m. Tuesday
Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
ESPN2, KTBZ-1430
Texas Tech (6-2, 0-1 Big 12)
Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;McClung;6-2;15.0;*2.9
G;Edwards;6-4;9.9;*3.3
G;Shannon;6-6;13.3;5.3
F;Peavy;6-7;7.0;3.1
F;Santos-Silva;6-7;7.1;7.3
Oklahoma (5-1, 1-0)
Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Williams;6-5;8.2;4.8
G;Reaves;6-5;16.3;*6.2
G;Harmon;6-2;11.0;2.3
F;Manek;6-9;16.7;4.8
F;Kuath;6-10;8.7;5.0
*assists per game
