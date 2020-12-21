 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech projected starters

OU basketball: Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech projected starters

Florida AM Oklahoma Basketball

Oklahoma's De'Vion Harmon (11) drives past Florida A&M's Johnny Brown during the first half of a Dec. 12 game in Norman.

 Garett Fisbeck

Texas Tech at Oklahoma

6 p.m. Tuesday

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

ESPN2, KTBZ-1430

Texas Tech (6-2, 0-1 Big 12)

Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;McClung;6-2;15.0;*2.9

G;Edwards;6-4;9.9;*3.3

G;Shannon;6-6;13.3;5.3

F;Peavy;6-7;7.0;3.1

F;Santos-Silva;6-7;7.1;7.3

Oklahoma (5-1, 1-0)

Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Williams;6-5;8.2;4.8

G;Reaves;6-5;16.3;*6.2

G;Harmon;6-2;11.0;2.3

F;Manek;6-9;16.7;4.8

F;Kuath;6-10;8.7;5.0

*assists per game

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

