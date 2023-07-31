NORMAN — There’s at least a piece of Porter Moser that yearns for the good old days of say, 2016.

Oklahoma’s third-year men’s basketball coach held the top job at Loyola Chicago back then. And with the advent of the modern transfer portal still two years away, Moser could typically count on retaining the bulk of his roster from one season to the next.

If guys were playing, they weren’t leaving. Today, Moser can’t recall losing a single consistent rotation player in those years.

Now, as Moser wraps up another slate of summer workouts this week with another fresh group of Sooners in another offseason of mass turnover in Norman, those days feel distant.

“It’s almost becoming the new normal,” Moser told reporters Monday afternoon with the program’s eight-week run of summer practices winding down. “You look around the country and it seems like everybody has over half their team is new.”

To be precise, one year after replacing half of his scholarship roster ahead of the 2022-23 season, Moser approaches his third campaign at OU with newcomers making up 58.3% of the Sooners’ current scholarship talent. Of the 12 players expected to make up the program’s regular rotation in 2023-24, eight have yet to play a competitive minute in an OU uniform.

That cast of newcomers consists of five transfers — guards Javian McCollum, Le’Tre Darthard and Rivaldo Soares and forwards John Hugley IV and Jalon Moore — and freshmen Kaden Cooper and Jacolb Cole. And in the Sooners’ new-look unit, Moser believes he has a team that can offer a different dimension from a year ago when OU finished 15-17 at the bottom of the Big 12 Conference standings.

“We’re noticeably longer and more athletic,” Moser said. “That’s the first thing that jumps out. It was intentional in how we recruited.”

Once accustomed to perennial roster continuity, Moser’s offseasons of change since he arrived in Norman have taught the 54-year-old coach how to approach a summer with another set of fresh faces around Lloyd Noble Center.

“You gotta be relentless with what you believe in,” Moser said. “Because there’s always new guys, I’m not throwing in the towel and saying the way we do things and the way our culture has got to be is too exhausting to keep reteaching it. I’m just relentless on the main thing.”

Bigger, stronger

Without knocking the incessantly competitive Tanner Groves, Moser indicated that he expects the Sooners to possess a stronger force in the paint this coming season with the addition of Hugley IV, the 6-foot-10 transfer from Pitt.

“He’s just an extremely physical presence,” Moser said. “He’s just very, very physical. Really trying to get to the place where we can play the pace with him. But he’s a physical presence. He’s knocking down his shot better. He averaged 15 points in the ACC around that paint for a reason.”

Hugley IV isn’t the only Sooner packing more punch with OU less than 100 days out from tip off.

Big man Sam Godwin has added 10 pounds of muscle from a year ago and intends to reach a playing weight of 240 pounds by the start of his second season with the Sooners. Sophomore guard Los Uzan, according to Moser, is now playing at 194 pounds after weighing in around 170 pounds upon his arrival a year ago.

Assistant turnover

Days after losing his longest-tenured assistant to Duke, Moser has every intention of filling the vacancy left by former Sooners assistant Emanuel Dildy.

“I wish you guys could see my phone — it’s already beeped 25 times since I (showed up here),” Moser said. “There’s quite a bit of interest with this thing. But for me, just gotta get it right. What’s the right fit?”

Dildy, who came to Norman alongside Moser in 2021, is headed to the Blue Devils to serve as an assistant under Jon Scheyer.

“It’s part of it,” Moser said. “I feel like I hire really good. I’ve had some good assistants. Eight of my former assistants are current (Division I) coaches. …Very, very hard to lose assistants but they’ve moved on. That means you’ve hired good guys. I’ll do it again.”

Cole injury

A promising start in summer workouts for freshman Jacolb Cole was derailed by a broken foot that sidelined the 6-foot-7 forward for five of the last eight weeks, Moser said.

The Sooners head coach did not provide further details on Cole’s recovery.

Sooners returning to Tulsa

OU will return to Tulsa’s BOK Center to face Arkansas for a third consecutive year this December in the final contest of a three-game, neutral site series between the schools.

The Sooners are set to meet the Razorbacks in Tulsa on Saturday, Dec. 9 as part of OU’s non-conference slate in the second month of the 2023-24 season.

The programs split the first two games in the series, with the Sooners topping Arkansas in 2021 before suffering a 10-point defeat last December.

