Oklahoma’s basketball teams returned to Norman on Friday in preparation for workouts which begin on campus next week.
All student-athletes and staff members were tested for the COVID-19 virus on Friday. The school will report the results of its initial testing as well as provide regular and periodic updates in upcoming weeks.
The football program has done the same since returning on July 1. The school has given weekly updates on testing results on those players and staff.
The NCAA allows the men’s and women’s basketball teams to participate in up to eight hours per week of weight-training, conditioning and skill instruction beginning on Monday. The skill instruction cannot exceed more than four hours per week.