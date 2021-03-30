OU basketball coach watch, day 3: Coach Najera? Plus bidding farewell to Carlin Hartman, a class act

So who will be the 15th men’s basketball coach in Oklahoma history?

It’s an attractive vacancy.

There’s tradition with the program advancing to seven of the past eight NCAA Tournaments. It’s an athletic department ran by one of the best bosses in the business in Joe Castiglione.

There’s also some roster shaking going on. The cupboard is nearly bare heading into next season, including the loss of sophomore De’Vion Harmon.

Castiglione, as expected, has been quiet through the process. When Jeff Capel was dismissed following the 2010-11 season, the OU athletics director took 17 days before hiring Lon Kruger on April 1, 2011.

Monday brought the end of the third day of the OU coach watch.

Let’s wrap up the news of the day:

Coach Najera?

Eduardo Najera guided the Sooners to four consecutive NCAA Tournaments during his career (1997-2000) and his name remains splashed throughout the school’s record book.