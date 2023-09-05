Mason Young Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Mason Young Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Four-star 2024 recruit Kuol Atak announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Tuesday.

A 6-foot-9 forward from Haltom High School near Forth Worth, Atak is the 247Sports Composite's No. 4-ranked player in Texas and No. 19 power forward nationally. He's the No. 101 overall player in the national rankings.

Atak also had offers from Oklahoma State, Texas, TCU, SMU, Mississippi State and San Diego State, among others.

Recruiting analyst Brandon Jenkins called Atak "one of the best three-point shooters his class has to offer."

However, the 247Sports evaluator said, "Atak's glaring weakness is in his body. He is painfully thin, lacks functional strength, and is unable to play through physicality the majority of the time."

Building out Atak's frame will be key for coach Porter Moser and his staff if he's to reach his full potential at the college level. But his shooting ability at his size and position is a definite upside.

Atak is the second commitment of Moser's 2024 class, joining three-star combo guard Dayton Forsythe from Dale High School near McCloud.

The class sits at No. 21 nationally in the 247Sports overall team recruiting rankings and No. 59 in the composite rankings.