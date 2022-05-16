 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU baseball's Squires named Co-Player of the week

  • Updated
  • 0
Bedlam3.jpg

Oklahoma’s Brett Squires (middle) celebrates with Trent Brown (left) and Tyler Hardman (right) after scoring a run in the third inning of the Sooners’ win against Oklahoma State on April 30, 2021 at O’Brate Stadium in Stillwater.

 Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Brett Squires went 6-for-8 with seven RBIs in Oklahoma’s series win over West Virginia and was recognized as the Big 12 baseball co-Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. TCU's Luke Boyers shared the Player of the Week award with him.

Squires, a third-year sophomore from Grapevine, Texas, went 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs in OU’s 17-7 series-clinching victory on Sunday. His RBI single in the seventh inning brought home the game-ending run in the run-rule win. The two-run home run in the second inning on Sunday was his fifth homer of the season. In the series opener on Friday, he went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, including a two-run double, and he had a pinch-hit RBI in the ninth inning on Saturday.

This is Squires’ second career Big 12 weekly award, and Oklahoma’s fifth of the season. Squires previously earned Player of the Week honors on May 3, 2021.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sooners, Cowgirls dominate All-Big 12 softball awards

Sooners, Cowgirls dominate All-Big 12 softball awards

Oklahoma (six players) and Oklahoma State (two) made up two-thirds of the 12-player first-team All-Big 12 softball selections released by the conference on Wednesday. OU swept the individual awards with five selections.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods feeling "stronger" ahead of PGA Championship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert