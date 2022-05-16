OU baseball's Squires named Co-Player of the week

Brett Squires went 6-for-8 with seven RBIs in Oklahoma’s series win over West Virginia and was recognized as the Big 12 baseball co-Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. TCU's Luke Boyers shared the Player of the Week award with him.

Squires, a third-year sophomore from Grapevine, Texas, went 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs in OU’s 17-7 series-clinching victory on Sunday. His RBI single in the seventh inning brought home the game-ending run in the run-rule win. The two-run home run in the second inning on Sunday was his fifth homer of the season. In the series opener on Friday, he went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, including a two-run double, and he had a pinch-hit RBI in the ninth inning on Saturday.