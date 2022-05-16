OU baseball's Squires named Co-Player of the week

Brett Squires went 6-for-8 with seven RBIs in Oklahoma’s series win over West Virginia and was recognized as the Big 12 baseball co-Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. TCU's Luke Boyers shared the Player of the Week award with him.
Squires, a third-year sophomore from Grapevine, Texas, went 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs in OU’s 17-7 series-clinching victory on Sunday. His RBI single in the seventh inning brought home the game-ending run in the run-rule win. The two-run home run in the second inning on Sunday was his fifth homer of the season. In the series opener on Friday, he went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, including a two-run double, and he had a pinch-hit RBI in the ninth inning on Saturday.
This is Squires’ second career Big 12 weekly award, and Oklahoma’s fifth of the season. Squires previously earned Player of the Week honors on May 3, 2021.