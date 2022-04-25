OU baseball's Robertson Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Blake Robertson was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after tallying 11 hits and 11 RBIs in Oklahoma’s series sweep at Kansas over the weekend, the league announced Monday.

Robertson compiled a .647 batting average, .700 on-base percentage and 1.118 slugging percentage in the series. He also notched six extra base hits (five doubles, one home run), three walks and two stolen bases. Including OU’s Tuesday win over Wichita State, he totaled 12 hits, 12 RBIs, 10 runs, six doubles and four walks while batting .600 in four games last week.

A former star at Edmond Santa Fe in high school, Robertson tallied five hits in the series opener, matching his total from April 12 against Texas Tech, tied for most by a Big 12 player in a game this season. He also recorded two doubles, four RBIs and scored three runs in the 15-2 win on Friday night. He followed that performance with four hits (two doubles) in Saturday's 14-inning marathon victory, including a double in the 14th that set up OU’s winning run. On Sunday, Robertson drove in six runs on two hits, including a three-run home run, and scored four runs as the Sooners completed the sweep with a 24-4 victory.

This is the first Big 12 weekly award for Robertson, and Oklahoma’s third of the season. Chazz Martinez was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week on Feb. 28 and David Sandlin was named Newcomer of the Week on March 14.