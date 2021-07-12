OU baseball: Yankees draft Hardman, Red Sox select Olds, Phillies pick Ruffcorn

Oklahoma first baseman Tyler Hardman was selected by the New York Yankees with the No. 153 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft on Monday.

Hardman was shortly followed by Sooners right-handed pitcher Wyatt Olds, who was taken by the rival Boston Red Sox with the No. 196 pick in the seventh round. OU right-hander Jason Ruffcorn was later chosen by the Philadelphia Phillies with the No. 235 pick in the eighth round.

Hardman, from Corona, California, was previously drafted by the Colorado Rockies in 2017 out of Temescal Canyon High School, but elected not to sign, instead heading to OU. Now he’s the first OU first baseman drafted since Matt Oberste was taken by the New York Mets in 2013.

In 2021, Hardman batted .397 in 55 games, with 19 doubles and 12 home runs and slugging .661. He also drove in 34 runs while walking 43 times and posting a .481 on base percentage.

On March 14, Hardman hit for the cycle against Arkansas State, becoming the first Sooner to notch a single, double, triple and home run in a game since Cameron Seitzer in 2010. He also carried a 15-game hitting streak from March 24 to April 17.