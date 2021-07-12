OU baseball: Yankees draft Hardman, Red Sox select Olds, Phillies pick Ruffcorn

Oklahoma first baseman Tyler Hardman was selected by the New York Yankees with the No. 153 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft on Monday.
Hardman was shortly followed by Sooners right-handed pitcher Wyatt Olds, who was taken by the rival Boston Red Sox with the No. 196 pick in the seventh round. OU right-hander Jason Ruffcorn was later chosen by the Philadelphia Phillies with the No. 235 pick in the eighth round.
Hardman, from Corona, California, was previously drafted by the Colorado Rockies in 2017 out of Temescal Canyon High School, but elected not to sign, instead heading to OU. Now he’s the first OU first baseman drafted since Matt Oberste was taken by the New York Mets in 2013.
In 2021, Hardman batted .397 in 55 games, with 19 doubles and 12 home runs and slugging .661. He also drove in 34 runs while walking 43 times and posting a .481 on base percentage.
On March 14, Hardman hit for the cycle against Arkansas State, becoming the first Sooner to notch a single, double, triple and home run in a game since Cameron Seitzer in 2010. He also carried a 15-game hitting streak from March 24 to April 17.
Olds played at McLoud High School, where he was the top-ranked prospect in Oklahoma before his time at OU. After pitching out of the bullpen his first two years with the Sooners, in 2021 he moved to the starting rotation where he was OU’s Friday night ace to begin the season.
Pitching to a 5.23 earned run average in 2021, Olds tallied a 4-6 record across 19 appearances. He delivered 101 strikeouts and walked 37, surrendered 44 earned runs and gave up 12 home runs. Near season’s end, Olds ended up back in the bullpen, where he dominated for a 4-0 record and a 1.89 ERA in the COVID-shortened 2020 slate.
Olds’ most impressive start of 2021 came against Houston on March 19, when he pitched six innings and struck out 10, yielding only one run. In OU’s final game of the season against Texas, he pitched five innings in relief and fanned 11 while limiting the Longhorns to two runs.
Ruffcorn was previously drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in 2019, but elected to return to Oklahoma. He’s been a dominant closer for the Sooners since transferring from Texas A&M ahead of the 2019 season.
In 2020, Ruffcorn didn’t allow a run across seven appearances before the season came to an untimely end. While he began 2021 at the back of OU’s bullpen again, he made a late-season move to the starting rotation out of necessity.
Across 21 appearances in the spring, Ruffcorn sported a 4-2 record and a 4.00 ERA while saving three victories. In 54 innings he struck out 74 while serving up 12 homers and 24 earned runs. He now joins the same organization his father Scott pitched for in 1997 — the last of his five seasons in the major leagues.