OU baseball to play winner-take-all regional final after struggles vs. Florida's Finnvold

Oklahoma’s six-game win streak was snapped by an unlikely opponent.

The Sooners’ offense, which had scored 25 runs in the first two games of the Gainesville Regional, was stymied on Sunday night by Florida freshman Carsten Finnvold.

Finnvold led the Gators (42-23) to a 7-2 win over OU (39-21) at Condron Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida, allowing just two runs on five hits across nine innings of relief work. His slower-than-usual arsenal — his fastball topped at 83 mph with a curveball as slow as 66 mph — kept Oklahoma’s batters in check to force a winner-take-all regional final at noon Monday.

“His fastball-changeup mix kept us off balance,” OU head coach Skip Johnson said of Finnvold, who had only pitched nine innings this season before Sunday’s game. “He got us out in front, (forced) a lot of pop ups, and that’s what guys like that do. There’s a place in baseball for a young man like him.

“That’s what’s awesome about baseball, you never know what’s going to happen from day to day.”

After forcing two walks and a hit by pitch to open the first inning, OU’s offense seemed primed for another offensive onslaught. However, after UF pulled its starter Timmy Manning, Finnvold retired the next 15 batters.

OU’s lineup showed signs of life in the sixth inning, breaking Finnvold’s perfect relief appearance by stringing together four consecutive hits and tying the game at two.

Oklahoma redshirt freshman pitcher Cade Horton was able to match Finnvold before being pulled in the seventh inning. Horton allowed only two runs on seven hits while striking out eight before the Sooners’ bullpen implosion in the seventh and eighth innings.

Relievers Carson Atwood, Carter Campbell and Ben Abram allowed five runs and six hits and managed to earn just five outs. After Florida took a commanding lead, freshman Aaron Calhoun pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

The Sooners’ typical weekend starters — Jake Bennett, David Sandlin and Horton — have all pitched during the regional. With one game remaining, Johnson will likely be forced to throw another arm with less experience.

Johnson could go with Chazz Martinez or Braden Carmichael, who have starting experience with eight each this season, or he could randomly pull a name from a cowboy hat, he joked after the game.

Despite the loss, Johnson said his team is focused on “hanging its heads high,” knowing Monday’s matchup is a fresh start.

“Biggest thing is we just gotta go out and play fundamental baseball and want to come out and play tomorrow,” Johnson said. “And I think that’s what (we’ll) want to do.”

FLORIDA 7, OKLAHOMA 2

UF;000;110;140;—;7;14;0

OU;000;002;000;—;2;5;2

Horton, Atwood (7), Campbell (7), Abram (8), Calhoun (9) and Crooks; Manning, Finnvold (1) and Guscette. W: Finnvold (2-1). L: Atwood (2-4). HR: UF, Fabian 2 (24).

