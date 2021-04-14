OU baseball takes two from Texas Southern

The Oklahoma baseball team took a pair of seven-inning wins over Texas Southern Wednesday, 6-0 and 5-1 at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman.

Five OU pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout in the first game, with Javier Ramos (2-0) pitching the first two innings and getting the win. Ben Abram, Jett Lodes, Aaron Brooks and Christian Ruebeck pitched in relief.

Brett Squires and Brandon Zaragoza each had two hits and five different players drove in a run.

In the second game, Texas Southern scored a run in the top of the first, but the Sooners responded with a run in the bottom of the inning, then added two runs each in the fourth and sixth innings. Carson Atwood (1-0) got the win, pitching three scoreless innings of relief. Hudson Polk homered and had two RBIs.

OU (18-15) opens a weekend series at Kansas State on Friday.