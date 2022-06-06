OU baseball survives weather delay, earns first regional win since 2013 over Florida

Peyton Graham readied for perhaps the three biggest innings of his life by taking a nap.

During the seventh inning of Oklahoma’s winner-take-all regional final match against No. 13-seeded Florida on Monday afternoon, a storm in Gainesville, Florida, passed through and prompted a 5½-hour weather delay.

Just over an hour into the pause, Graham rested inside the Gators’ indoor facility for over an hour and a half.

What preceded the redshirt sophomore’s doze on Monday night? The most important moment of OU’s 5-4 win over UF at Condron Ballpark to advance to the super regionals for the fifth time in school history.

Graham’s first at-bat post setback was a two-run home run in the eighth inning to tie the game at three. Graham’s deep fly sparked an offensive rally — four runs in the frame— to take a 5-3 lead the Sooners ultimately held on to.

“It was exciting,” Graham said of his game-tying home run, his 19th of the season and third of the regional. “But we knew the job wasn’t done. So, just (wanted) to pass the baton to the next guy and they did their thing and ended up pretty successful."

Oklahoma entered the weather delay down 2-1 with just four total hits and its lone run courtesy of redshirt sophomore Kendall Pettis’ solo shot in the top of the fifth.

During the game suspension, the Sooners slept, played games, watched their school’s softball team reach the national championship series with a 15-0 win over UCLA and even wrestled each other.

The activities helped the players exit the weather delay with less stress.

“It just kind of took our minds off everything,” Graham said. “It helped us relax and go enjoy the game we play.”

Redshirt senior Trevin Michael, who has been OU’s de facto closer and started just one game entering Monday’s contest, received the nod. He pitched the entirety of the game before the pause, allowing just two runs — one earned — on six hits with five strikeouts across six innings of work.

Michael was relieved by redshirt sophomore Chazz Martinez, who allowed a run in the bottom of the seventh, granting the Gators a 3-1 lead.

After freshmen infielders Wallace Clark and Jackson Nicklaus added to Oklahoma’s scoring barrage with RBIs in the eighth following Graham’s game-tying home run, its head coach Skip Johnson decided to go all-in.

Jake Bennett, OU’s ace who threw 112 pitches in its first regional game against Liberty on Friday, came out of the bullpen and earned a two-inning save. His lone hit allowed was a one-out home run in the ninth inning.

“They can pitch,” Johnson said. “They have confidence. When you have a team full of guys that have confidence, it’s pretty amazing to watch.”

Now, the Sooners pivot their focus onto No. 4-seeded Virginia Tech, who they’ll take on in next weekend’s super regional.

“(The win) means a lot for this team,” Graham said. “Especially the way we fought today. It’s really big for the guys, especially the young guys.”

Tredaway's home run rob

In the bottom of the fifth, redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway leaped and robbed a potential two-run home run that would've gave Florida a 3-1 lead.

The catch, which left a mark when he jumped into the wall, prompted Johnson to take a picture of it after the game.

"It's just so easy to pitch with these guys behind you," Michael said. "... Tredaway in center field probably the unsung hero of this game. We're probably not looking at the same situation at the end of the game if he doesn't make that play in center."

Tredaway also finished the game 3-for-5 with three singles.

"He's a grinder," Johnson said.

