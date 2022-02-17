 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OU baseball: Sooners open season this weekend in Texas
OKLAHOMA BASEBALL

OU baseball: Sooners open season this weekend in Texas

  • Updated
2021 record: 27-28

Looking ahead: Oklahoma begins the 2022 season at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. OU has games against Auburn (11 a.m. Friday), Arizona (7 p.m. Saturday) and Michigan (6:30 p.m. Sunday). The Sooners’ home opener will be against Wichita State on Tuesday. First pitch is 4 p.m. at L. Dale Mitchell Park.

Players to watch: LHP Jake Bennett (4-3, 6.34 ERA, 55.1 IP in 2021), SS Peyton Graham (.288, 11 HRs, 28 RBIs), C Jimmy Crooks (.287, 10 HRs, 18 2Bs)

Notable: OU begins its fifth season under Skip Johnson, including the 2020-shortened campaign due to COVID. … The Sooners return 18 players from last season’s 27-28 squad. … OU returns 48% of its hits and 47% of its innings pitched from last year. … Peyton Graham was named to the Golden Spikes Award Watch List. He’s also a first-team preseason All-American by Baseball America.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

