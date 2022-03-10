 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
Oklahoma baseball

OU baseball opens eight-game homestand with weekend series against UTSA

  • Updated
  • 0
College baseball teams prepare for 2021 campaign (copy)

Oklahoma and head coach Skip Johnson will host UTSA this weekend.

 Tulsa World file

Record: 6-5

Looking ahead: The Sooners open an eight-game homestand with a weekend series against UTSA. Weather has changed the schedule a bit. OU will open against the Roadrunners at 2 p.m. Saturday before beginning a Sunday doubleheader at noon. OU will host Air Force at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Looking back: OU had a rough weekend in Houston. The Sooners lost to LSU (5-4), UCLA (15-3) and Tennessee (8-0) during the three-game road trip.

Notable: The Sooners’ offense has been paced by Peyton Graham, who is hitting .326. Blake Robertson is batting .314. … Oklahoma has only hit four home runs through 11 games this season. Graham has two homers. Kendall Pettis and Jackson Nicklaus have the others. … Jackson Bennett doesn’t have a decision, but the Sooners’ starter has a 0.50 ERA through 18 innings pitched. He has 17 strikeouts and only four walks.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods brought to tears by daughter's show-stealing Hall of Fame speech

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert