OU baseball opens eight-game homestand with weekend series against UTSA

Looking ahead: The Sooners open an eight-game homestand with a weekend series against UTSA. Weather has changed the schedule a bit. OU will open against the Roadrunners at 2 p.m. Saturday before beginning a Sunday doubleheader at noon. OU will host Air Force at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Notable: The Sooners’ offense has been paced by Peyton Graham, who is hitting .326. Blake Robertson is batting .314. … Oklahoma has only hit four home runs through 11 games this season. Graham has two homers. Kendall Pettis and Jackson Nicklaus have the others. … Jackson Bennett doesn’t have a decision, but the Sooners’ starter has a 0.50 ERA through 18 innings pitched. He has 17 strikeouts and only four walks.