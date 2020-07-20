Oklahoma has released COVID-19 results after testing all men’s and women’s basketball players as well as athletic staff members last Friday.
A women’s basketball player tested positive and is currently quarantining, and a women’s basketball player is in isolation after being deemed a contact of the player who tested positive.
The unnamed player was the only positive result out of 100 tests administered by OU on Friday.
All 14 men’s basketball players and 10 of the 11 women’s basketball players cleared COVID-19 testing. A football player also passed the procedure.
There were no positive tests among 74 staff members (46 football, 13 men’s basketball and 15 women’s basketball) from Friday’s check.
OU has been giving weekly updates of its testing results.
