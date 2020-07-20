OU vs Texas Tech

Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger fist bumps Oklahoma's Brady Manek (35) during a men's NCAA college basketball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Oklahoma won 65-51. [Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman]

 BRYAN TERRY

Oklahoma has released COVID-19 results after testing all men’s and women’s basketball players as well as athletic staff members last Friday.

A women’s basketball player tested positive and is currently quarantining, and a women’s basketball player is in isolation after being deemed a contact of the player who tested positive.

The unnamed player was the only positive result out of 100 tests administered by OU on Friday.

All 14 men’s basketball players and 10 of the 11 women’s basketball players cleared COVID-19 testing. A football player also passed the procedure.

There were no positive tests among 74 staff members (46 football, 13 men’s basketball and 15 women’s basketball) from Friday’s check.

OU has been giving weekly updates of its testing results.

Last Wednesday, the school announced there were no positive test results or active cases among its football players and staff.

Featured Opinion Video: Let's Talk: A virtual town hall with OU President Joe Harroz Jr. and OSU President Burns Hargis

A look back at the life and legacy of Wayman Tisdale

Eric Bailey

918-581-8391

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @ericbaileyTW

Tags

Sports Writer

Eric covers the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. A Haskell Indian Nations University graduate, he has been a member of the Tulsa World sports staff for 12 years. Phone: 918-581-8391

Watch Now: Related Video

Tulsa World Sports Editor Michael Peters talks about the regionalization of college sports