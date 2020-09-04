 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OU athletics: No tickets to be sold for volleyball, soccer matches

OU athletics: No tickets to be sold for volleyball, soccer matches

Only $5 for 5 months

No single-game or season tickets will be sold for Oklahoma’s home soccer and volleyball competitions.

Due to limited seating capacity related to COVID-19, OU is curtailing attendance. Home and visiting student-athletes will receive a limited number of complimentary tickets on a pass-list basis.

CDC guidelines must be followed and masks must be worn at all times at John Crain Field and McCasland Field House.

The school strongly suggests that those who will be in attendance be tested for COVID-19.

Oklahoma’s soccer team opens the season against visiting Oklahoma State on Sept. 11. The volleyball team begins its 2020 campaign at home against Texas on Sept. 24.

Eric Bailey

918-581-8391

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @ericbaileyTW

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News