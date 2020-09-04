OU athletics: No tickets to be sold for volleyball, soccer matches

No single-game or season tickets will be sold for Oklahoma’s home soccer and volleyball competitions.

Due to limited seating capacity related to COVID-19, OU is curtailing attendance. Home and visiting student-athletes will receive a limited number of complimentary tickets on a pass-list basis.

CDC guidelines must be followed and masks must be worn at all times at John Crain Field and McCasland Field House.

The school strongly suggests that those who will be in attendance be tested for COVID-19.

Oklahoma’s soccer team opens the season against visiting Oklahoma State on Sept. 11. The volleyball team begins its 2020 campaign at home against Texas on Sept. 24.

Eric Bailey 918-581-8391 eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @ericbaileyTW

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.