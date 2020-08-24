Oklahoma’s football program has 17 active COVID-19 cases following testing held over the past week.
The university performed 537 tests with student-athletes and staff members on Aug. 17, Aug. 20 and Aug. 21 and released the results on Monday night.
The football team had five players test positive on Aug. 17 and another players register positive on Aug. 20. There were no staff tests during that time period.
The men’s and women’s basketball programs have no active cases among student-athletes, but one staff member with the women’s team does have an active case.
There were 347 tests conducted on players and 77 tests conducted on staff members working with all other sports .
There were a dozen positive tests from that group (11 players, one staff member).
OU started classes on Monday.