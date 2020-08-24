Lincoln Riley

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley points to the jumbotron while talking to officials as they review an onside kick during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

 Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

Oklahoma’s football program has 17 active COVID-19 cases following testing held over the past week.

The university performed 537 tests with student-athletes and staff members on Aug. 17, Aug. 20 and Aug. 21 and released the results on Monday night.

The football team had five players test positive on Aug. 17 and another players register positive on Aug. 20. There were no staff tests during that time period.

The men’s and women’s basketball programs have no active cases among student-athletes, but one staff member with the women’s team does have an active case.

There were 347 tests conducted on players and 77 tests conducted on staff members working with all other sports .

There were a dozen positive tests from that group (11 players, one staff member).

OU started classes on Monday.

Eric Bailey

918-581-8391

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @ericbaileyTW

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tulsa World Sports Editor Michael Peters talks about the regionalization of college sports