NORMAN — Lincoln Riley’s contract has been extended two years through the 2025 football season following a Tuesday vote from the OU Board of Regents.
New contracts were also approved for assistant coaches. All terms were agreed to in February, Oklahoma director of athletics Joe Castiglione said following a meeting at Headington Hall.
Riley is scheduled to make $45.475 million over the next six seasons, which averages $7.579 million per year.
Riley is entering his fourth season as the Sooners’ head coach. He has guided the program to three consecutive College Football Playoff appearances.
