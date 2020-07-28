NORMAN — Lincoln Riley’s contract has been extended two years through the 2025 football season following a Tuesday vote from the OU Board of Regents.

New contracts were also approved for assistant coaches. All terms were agreed to in February, Oklahoma director of athletics Joe Castiglione said following a meeting at Headington Hall.

Riley is scheduled to make $45.475 million over the next six seasons, which averages $7.579 million per year.

Riley is entering his fourth season as the Sooners’ head coach. He has guided the program to three consecutive College Football Playoff appearances.

MORE TO COME

Tulsa World Sports Editor Michael Peters talks about OU athletic director Joe Castiglione

A definitive look at the 1999 Sooners, the team that ushered in a new golden era of OU football

Eric Bailey

918-581-8391

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @ericbaileyTW

Tags

Sports Writer

Eric covers the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. A Haskell Indian Nations University graduate, he has been a member of the Tulsa World sports staff for 12 years. Phone: 918-581-8391

Watch Now: Related Video

Tulsa World Sports Editor Michael Peters talks about the regionalization of college sports