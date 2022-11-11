OU at West Virginia: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins on Saturday

Oklahoma at West Virginia

11 a.m. Saturday, Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia

Need-to-know info

TV: FS1

Radio: KTBZ 1430, KMOD 97.5

Records: Oklahoma 5-4, 2-4 in Big 12; West Virginia 3-6, 1-5

Last meeting: The Sooners beat West Virginia 16-13 on Sept. 25, 2021, in Norman

All-time series: Oklahoma leads 11-2

Forecast from Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang: Unfortunately it looks like the chance for rain will increase throughout today’s game. At kickoff temperatures will be in the upper 40s with cloudy skies and a few showers in the vicinity. By halftime we will see temperatures steadily drop into the mid-40s with wind chills in the low 40s and showers possible. And rain is possible to continue through the end of the game as those temperatures hold in the low 40s.

FOUR DOWNS

1. TOP STORYLINE

Road warriors

The history between Oklahoma and West Virginia has been one-sided since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12 in 2012. The Sooners have won all nine meetings between the schools, including the past four trips.

OU has had two good road trips (Nebraska, Iowa State) and a pair of ugly losses away from Norman (TCU, Texas) this season. West Virginia has struggled, and if Oklahoma can take an early advantage it would go a long way.

West Virginia is a tough place to play. DaShaun White, one of only two players who have played at Milan Pusker Stadium, explained the game plan.

“We want to go in there, walk in and find a way to get a win. That’s the most important thing to us, just how we’re going to find a way to win. It may not be pretty. It may not be what we’re expecting. But there important thing is to win. We have to keep building and go for that,” White said.

2. KEY MATCHUP

OU versus untimely penalties

The Sooners have had exactly eight penalties in their past three losses. None was more critical in last week’s contest than a 15-yard personal foul and pass interference in the end zone during a Baylor drive.

OU will have to work to play clean to not allow any cheap yards on defense or to put the offense behind the chains.

Defensive coordinator Ted Roof explained the situation and said the team is working to fix things.

“They're human, and they make mistakes, just like all of us make mistakes. And we got to continue to work to eliminate those mistakes,” Roof said. “And that's what we're doing. Are we happy with where we are? Absolutely not. But again, to go back to work and to fix it, and that's the only way I know how to do it.”

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

QB Dillon Gabriel

Gabriel had to answer some tough questions on Monday, two days after his poorest showing in his debut season as Oklahoma’s quarterback.

Gabriel tied a career high with three interceptions in the first half.

“You gotta learn from it. No excuses. Assess whatever went on on Saturday and you gotta move on,” Gabriel said. “We’ve got a new opportunity on Saturday. We’re sticking to that and being as positive as possible.”

4. WHO WINS AND WHY

From columnist Guerin Emig: The weather cooperates and so does a leaky West Virginia defense. Dillon Gabriel bounces back from his three-interception game against Baylor to out-throw JT Daniels and get OU bowl eligible.

Sooners 36, Mounties 30