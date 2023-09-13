Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Eric Bailey and Mason Young talk about the offensive playcalling against SMU and how that leads into OU's first road game of the season, at Tulsa. Will the Sooners' dominant defense continue against the Golden Hurricane? What is the latest on player injuries? The Tulsa World's OU Sports Extra Podcast is sponsored by Albert G's Barbecue.