OU at Texas Tech: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

Oklahoma at Texas Tech

6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, Texas

Need-to-know info

TV: FS1

Radio: KTBZ 1430, KMOD 97.5

Records: Oklahoma 6-5, 3-5 in Big 12; Texas Tech 6-5, 4-4

Last meeting: Oklahoma beat Texas Tech 52-31 on Oct. 30, 2021, in Norman

All-time series: Oklahoma leads 23-6

Forecast from Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang: Saturday night’s game will be clear and cool. Temperatures for kickoff will be in the lower 50s. As we head into halftime the temperatures will have cooled into the mid-40s, and by the end of the game it will be a chilly 41 degrees with a wind chill of 33 degrees. Winds will be from the northwest at 5-15 mph.

FOUR DOWNS

1. TOP STORYLINE

Finishing strong

Oklahoma will wrap up the regular season with a tough road game in a hostile environment.

The key — not only hitting the bowl season but recruiting season — is getting a win to maintain positive momentum as the team continues to build toward the future.

OU’s offense needs to find a way to gather consistency, especially in the second half. The Sooners have only three scoring drives after intermission in the past three games, which caused losses against Baylor and West Virginia and turned things a bit uneasy in a win against Oklahoma State.

OU has won 10 consecutive games against the Red Raiders.

2. KEY MATCHUP

OU defensive line vs. Texas Tech offensive line

Oklahoma’s defensive front put up a masterful performance against OSU, helping the unit gain 13 tackles for loss and six sacks.

Winning the battle in the trenches once again will be essential for the Sooners to have success against the Red Raiders. Texas Tech has allowed 38 sacks to opponents this season, which is the most in the Big 12.

Defensive coordinator Ted Roof explained the growth of the defensive line: “It’s just the evolution of the system and also the experience level of the players. If I could say it was one thing, we would have done it week four or week one or week zero. It’s not like magic dust. It’s a process that you go through and they’ve done a good job staying connected and staying bought-in.”

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

QB Dillon Gabriel

Texas Tech has been a tough place to play for OU quarterbacks over the years, but the past five visits have produced winning results, from Landry Jones to Cody Thomas to Baker Mayfield to Kyler Murray to Spencer Rattler.

Gabriel will be looking to manage the offense, in particular the passing game, against the Red Raiders. He’s coming off a school-record performance which included 239 total yards in the opening quarter. That’s more than any other player in OU history for a single quarter.

Gabriel has thrown for 300-plus yards in only two games this season (330 against Kansas State, 403 against Kansas).

4. WHO WINS AND WHY

From columnist Guerin Emig: If the Sooners defend Tech like they defended Oklahoma State, they'll be fine. But can they be trusted to do so? Dillon Gabriel hasn't had a convincing road game since Sept. 17 against Nebraska, and even then he wasn't exactly top notch. Can he be trusted?

(flips coin) Sooners 30, Red Raiders 27