OU at Texas Tech notebook: Ronnie Perkins and Rhamondre Stevenson return for Sooners

Welcome back
Ronnie Perkins and Rhamondre Stevenson — two of the three suspended players who have missed six games — played Saturday.
Perkins entered the game on the fourth play and immediately recorded a tackle, bringing down SaRodorick Thompson after a 28-yard gain.
Stevenson made his impact immediately felt. His first carry of the season was a 6-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7 with 5:31 left in the first quarter. He had three touchdown runs in the first half.
Trejan Bridges, the third player penalized by the NCAA for a failed drug test, was not seen during pregame warmups at Jones AT&T Stadium. The wide receiver’s status remains unknown.
As late as Thursday, Lincoln Riley said he didn’t know if the three players were cleared to play.
Perkins was voted by Big 12 coaches as a preseason first-team selection at defensive end.
Earlier this week, Nik Bonitto was asked what Perkins’ possible return would mean to the team. He was also asked how hungry Perkins was to play.
“I think he’s going to be very effective especially since he’s been waiting a long time to play,” Bonitto said. “Whenever that day does come, he’s going to be 100 percent everywhere on the field. He’s going to try to make plays. He’s going to have a lot of fire in him. It’s been a long time since last year.
“I know he can’t wait to get out there and just play with his boys again.”
Stevenson averaged 8.0 yards per carry last season, which led the nation. The running back would bring strength to a running backs group that’s only averaging 3.7 yards per carry.
Missing two starters
Oklahoma starters Charleston Rambo and Delarrin Turner-Yell were missing from Saturday’s game.
Rambo, a wide receiver, has 17 catches for 216 yards and two touchdowns this season. Turner-Yell is the Sooners’ second leading tackler with 26 stops. He also has one of Oklahoma’s three interceptions entering the Big 12 contest.
OU did not indicate a reason why the pair was absent. Oklahoma was missing multiple players for COVID reasons in the season opener.
The Big 12 requires three tests a week. There are plans for Sundays and Wednesdays plus a rapid test administered on Fridays. Earlier this week, Tre Brown was asked about the frequency of the tests and if there is anxiety about results.
“For me, I don’t really worry about those things, especially if you’re doing everything you’re supposed to do,” Brown said. “I mean, things are going to happen. You have to keep going on with it. But as long as you do what you’re supposed to do, you control what you can control and I mean, the whole team has been doing good since the beginning of the season.
“You kind of think about it like, you don’t really worry about it because everybody’s following the procedures. It’s been little to none, anything. So nah, you really don’t worry about stuff like that.”
Takeaways
Tre Norwood picked off two passes in the first quarter to set up a pair of touchdown drives.
Norwood entered Saturday with one career interception (2018) before becoming the first player to secure two interceptions in the same game since Jordan Evans pulled off the feat against Baylor in 2016.
Isaiah Thomas also had a fumble recovery in the first half for OU. Texas Tech fumbled the ball six times before intermission but lost only one.
OU managed 17 first-half points off turnovers.
Familiar faces
Saturday’s game reunited plenty of familiar faces with Texas Tech.
Lincoln Riley is a Tech graduate (2006) and spent four seasons on the Red Raiders staff. He is the third Texas Tech graduate to face his alma mater, joining Tom Wilson (Texas A&M 1978-81) and Art Briles (Baylor, 2008-15).
OU’s Bill Bedenbaugh (offensive line), Dennis Simmons (inside wide receivers) and Bennie Wylie (director of sports performance) worked at Tech. Bedenbaugh was a graduate assistant (2000-02) before becoming the running backs coach (2003-04) and offensive line coach (2005-06). Simmons was in charge of quality control from 2000-04, chief of staff from 2005-07 and wide receivers coach from 2008-09. Wylie was the football program’s strength and conditioning coach from 2003-09.
Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells and inside wide receivers coach Luke Walls are Sallisaw natives.
Red Raiders defensive coordinator Keith Patterson served on Tulsa’s staff from 2002-10. Defensive line coach Paul Randolph was TU’s co-defensive coordinator from 2007-10.Up next
Oklahoma will return home for the first time since a Sept. 26 game against Kansas State.
The Sooners will host Kansas at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!