OU at Texas Tech notebook: Ronnie Perkins and Rhamondre Stevenson return for Sooners

“I know he can’t wait to get out there and just play with his boys again.”

Stevenson averaged 8.0 yards per carry last season, which led the nation. The running back would bring strength to a running backs group that’s only averaging 3.7 yards per carry.

Missing two starters

Oklahoma starters Charleston Rambo and Delarrin Turner-Yell were missing from Saturday’s game.

Rambo, a wide receiver, has 17 catches for 216 yards and two touchdowns this season. Turner-Yell is the Sooners’ second leading tackler with 26 stops. He also has one of Oklahoma’s three interceptions entering the Big 12 contest.

OU did not indicate a reason why the pair was absent. Oklahoma was missing multiple players for COVID reasons in the season opener.

The Big 12 requires three tests a week. There are plans for Sundays and Wednesdays plus a rapid test administered on Fridays. Earlier this week, Tre Brown was asked about the frequency of the tests and if there is anxiety about results.