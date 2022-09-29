OU at TCU: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch in the Sooners’ Week 4 matchup

No. 18 Oklahoma at TCU

11 a.m. Saturday, Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

TV: ABC. Radio: KTBZ 1430, KMOD 97.5

Need-to-know info

Records: OU (3-1, 0-1 Big 12), TCU (3-0, 0-0)

Last meeting: The Sooners beat TCU 52-31 on Oct. 16, 2021, in Norman

All-time series: OU leads 17-5.

FOUR DOWNS

1. TOP STORYLINE

How will the Sooners respond to a loss?

In a season of firsts, OU gets another one in Week 5: a first opportunity to bounce back from a defeat.

After dominating their way through nonconference play, the Sooners were exposed by Adrian Martinez and Kansas State in last weekend's Big 12 opener. Now they head to TCU looking to right the ship against the unbeaten Horned Frogs and coach Sonny Dykes, the first TCU coach to win his first three games since 1929.

The talk in Norman this week centered on stripping the loss down to the studs, shoring up the holes and moving on as OU dives further into conference play. One element working in the Sooners' favor: OU is 11-1 in its last 12 meetings with TCU dating back to 2008.

2. KEY MATCHUP

OU defense vs QB Max Duggan and the TCU offense

OU conceded 40 points across its first three games. In Week 4 against the Wildcats, the Sooners allowed 41.

In the wake of that performance, Saturday could be a defining day for the OU defense in 2022. It'll come against a TCU offense that's hummed in the early weeks of the season.

Entering Week 5, the Horned Frogs are averaging 510 yards and 46.3 points per game. Senior quarterback Max Duggan is operating more efficiently than any passer in the nation. And in rushers Kendre Miller (three touchdowns in 2022) and Emari Demarcado (7.5 yards per carry) and wide receiver Derius Davis (80-yard score vs SMU in Week 4), TCU has playmakers to stretch the Sooners' defense.

OU needs a bounce back week on the road in Fort Worth. The Horned Frogs' offense appears capable of providing a worthy challenge.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

Reggie Grimes

Entering the matchup with Kansas State first in the nation in tackles for loss and fifth in sacks, OU's front seven fell flat in Week 4. In the 41-34 defeat, the Sooners went without a single sack and notched only four tackles for loss.

In need of a kickstart, look no further than junior Reggie Grimes. After a hot start to 2022, OU's sack leader said he and fellow pass rusher Ethan Downs struggled when game planned against by the Wildcats — "I don't think Ethan and I responded well to that Saturday night," Grimes said Monday.

The Sooners will need to get after Duggan on Saturday. Grimes, with four sacks and six tackles for loss on the year, could provide that charge.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY?

From columnist Guerin Emig: Don't expect either defense to slow the other quarterback much. This one comes down to the timeliness of Dillon Gabriel's and Max Duggan's playmaking. Duggan starts strong, Gabriel finishes stronger. By a whisker.

OU 38, TCU 37