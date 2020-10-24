OU at TCU: Everything you need to know about OU's win in four downs

First down: Story of the game
One to grow on
Lincoln Riley’s Sooners are young in key spots on both sides of the ball. He’s asking backs, receivers, defensive linemen and linebackers to grow up and lead OU’s charge back into Big 12 championship contention.
The Sooners grew some Saturday in Fort Worth.
Freshman wide receiver Marvin Mims stood out with 50- and 61-yard touchdown catches. The play of OU’s less experienced defenders was more evenly distributed, with David Ugwoegbu, Marcus Stripling and Brian Asamoah all contributing key stops or sacks.
Freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler had his moments, too. Most importantly, he didn’t turn the ball over.
Second down: Matchup that mattered
OU’s vertical passing game vs. TCU’s uneven pass defense
It is bizarre watching a Gary Patterson-coached secondary lose containment like the 2020 Horned Frogs do. It happened in TCU’s three games coming into Saturday, and fortunately for the Sooners, it happened again in game four.
Theo Wease broke open for a 44-yard post to set up OU’s second-quarter field goal. A wide-open Mims scored his first touchdown running a deep cross under Wease’s deeper post. Another deep cross by Wease set up another field goal in the third quarter. Mims scored again later in the third after TCU cornerback Kee’yon Stewart stumbled to the turf.
Third down: Game MVP
Marvin Mims
The thought coming into 2020 was Charleston Rambo was OU’s best shot to be the playmaking heir apparent to CeeDee Lamb. Five games later, that go-to receiver is either Mims or Wease.
Wease broke out against Texas two weeks ago with a game-high eight catches. He played well against Saturday.
But it was Mims, OU’s four-star freshman, who starred with four catches for 132 yards and two scores.
His 61-yard touchdown to seal the game in the third quarter was a gem. Stewart had good coverage until the ball arrived. He just couldn’t prevent Mims from the catch.
Then Mims kept his feet as Stewart did not, and he coasted in for the score.
Fourth down: What’s next
Halloween night at Texas Tech
The longest in-season road trip in OU history continues in Lubbock. Warning: the scores of OU’s last two wins at Jones AT&T Stadium were 51-46 and 66-59.
Neither offense has that kind of firepower this season, but that doesn’t mean things won’t get weird Saturday night. They usually do out on the Texas prairie.
