OU at TCU: Everything you need to know about OU's win in four downs

First down: Story of the game

One to grow on

Lincoln Riley’s Sooners are young in key spots on both sides of the ball. He’s asking backs, receivers, defensive linemen and linebackers to grow up and lead OU’s charge back into Big 12 championship contention.

The Sooners grew some Saturday in Fort Worth.

Freshman wide receiver Marvin Mims stood out with 50- and 61-yard touchdown catches. The play of OU’s less experienced defenders was more evenly distributed, with David Ugwoegbu, Marcus Stripling and Brian Asamoah all contributing key stops or sacks.

Freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler had his moments, too. Most importantly, he didn’t turn the ball over.

Second down: Matchup that mattered

OU’s vertical passing game vs. TCU’s uneven pass defense

It is bizarre watching a Gary Patterson-coached secondary lose containment like the 2020 Horned Frogs do. It happened in TCU’s three games coming into Saturday, and fortunately for the Sooners, it happened again in game four.