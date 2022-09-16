OU at Nebraska: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch in the Sooners' Week 3 matchup

No. 6 Oklahoma at Nebraska

11 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska

Need-to-know info

TV: Fox (Big Noon Kickoff)

Radio: KTBZ-AM 1430, KMOD 97.5

Records: OU (2-0), Nebraska (1-2, 0-1 Big 10)

Last meeting: The Sooners beat Nebraska 23-16 on Sept. 18, 2021, in Norman

All-time series: OU leads 46-3-38

Weather forecast from Kirsten Lang, Tulsa World meteorologist: There may be a few showers in the distance, but it looks like the game will remain dry. Temperatures will be in the low 80s for kickoff, warming into the mid-80s by halftime. By the game’s end the temperatures will top off in the low to mid-90s. Winds will be strong from the south throughout the game with gusts up to 25 mph.

FOUR DOWNS

1. TOP STORYLINE

Sooners take show on the road

On the heels of back-to-back home wins to open the season, OU’s first away game under coach Brent Venables comes in the Sooners’ first visit to Lincoln since 2009 with OU and Nebraska set to rekindle the historic rivalry for the 88th time Saturday morning.

“It's gonna be a real honor,” Venables said this week. “I'm really excited to have a chance to go up to Lincoln this weekend.”

The Sooners’ trip to Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium comes less than a week after the Cornhuskers fired coach Scott Frost following a 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern. In Frost’s place, interim head coach Mickey Joseph — a former assistant at Central Oklahoma and head coach at Langston University — will make his Division I head coaching debut Saturday. Joseph, 54, is the school’s first black head coach in any sport.

Yet for Nebraska’s rocky start and the program’s current state of flux, OU isn’t taking its Week 3 opponent lightly. The Cornhuskers boast a dangerous quarterback in Casey Thompson and a propensity for one-score games. In preparation of playing in front of an expected 385th consecutive sellout crowd in Lincoln, the Sooners have pumped in crowd noise at practice this week.

On the road in Week 3, against a shell of the Nebraska program that dominated the final quarter of the 20th century, Venables and Co. get their latest test.

“At the end of the day, this is going to be about us and how we prepare,” Venables said. “How we work. Our ability to execute in a hostile, tough environment. To be able to play with confidence and poise and maturity throughout the course of the week and on Saturday morning.”

2. KEY MATCHUP

OU defense vs. Nebraska QB Casey Thompson

OU should know just what kind of damage Casey Thompson can do. The Sooners saw it up close at the Cotton Bowl last October when Thompson, then quarterbacking Texas, went for 388 yards and five touchdowns. And if there’s an avenue to an upset for the Cornhuskers on Saturday, it might well begin with the son of a former OU quarterback.

OU’s early struggles against Kent State came while the Golden Flashes controlled time of possession and converted 6-of-11 on third down in the first half last week. Nebraska and its Thompson-led offense has the ability to do the same. In two homes games, the Cornhuskers carry an average time of possession of 31 minutes, 56 seconds. And despite their pair of losses, Nebraska ranks eighth nationally on third-down attempts.

But Thompson has also delivered mixed results through three games, completing 63.9% of his passes for 866 yards with three interceptions to go with his four touchdowns. If the Sooners’ front seven, which enters the weekend atop the nation in tackles for loss, can neutralize the Cornhuskers’ quarterback, they’ll likely be on their way to 3-0.

3. PLAYER(S) TO WATCH

RBs Eric Gray and Marcus Major

Save for a handful of chunk plays, OU has struggled to establish the run in Weeks 1 and 2, most noticeably when the Sooners ran 13 times for seven yards in the first half against Kent State.

Across two losses, the Cornhuskers’ defense has given up a combined 447 rushing yards.

Something’s got to give in Week 3, and the trip to Nebraska could provide the perfect elixir for Eric Gray, Marcus Major and the OU rushing attack.

Gray enters the weekend pacing the Sooners in carries (26) and yards gained (173). An impressive three of Major’s 12 carries this season have finished in the end zone, but the redshirt junior hasn’t eclipsed 55 yards in either win. And behind the veteran duo, freshman Jovantae Barnes stands as OU’s third-leading rusher averaging just 3.5 yards per carry.

OU heads to Lincoln still waiting for its first big rushing performance under offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. The Cornhuskers might be able to help with that in Week 3.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY?

From columnist Guerin Emig: The Huskers will fight, their fans will yell and what many perceive to be a mismatch will become a classic instead, ultimately decided by OU's edge against the Blackshirt defense. Welcome to OU-Nebraska lore, Dillon Gabriel.

Sooners 35, Huskers 31