OU at Iowa State: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins on Saturday

Oklahoma at Iowa State

11 a.m. Saturday, Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa

Need-to-know info

TV: FS1

Radio: KTBZ 1430, KMOD 97.5

Records: Oklahoma 4-3, 1-3 in Big 12; Iowa State 3-4, 0-4

Last meeting: The Sooners beat Iowa State 28-21 on Nov. 20, 2021, in Norman

All-time series: Oklahoma leads 78-7-2

Forecast from Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang: In Iowa on Saturday we can expect pretty quiet and comfortable weather. Winds will be light from the south at 5-10 mph and mostly clear skies will persist. Temperatures at kickoff will be around 57 degrees. We will warm into the low 60s for halftime, and by the end of the game we will be in the mid-60s with clear skies.

FOUR DOWNS

1. TOP STORYLINE

Maintaining momentum

Oklahoma will try for back-to-back wins for the first time since mid-September, which is far from where this program expected to be after rolling through the nonconference schedule with three wins. OU captured a much-needed win over Kansas heading into the bye week, which created some positive energy. But can that roll continue?

The bye week came at an important time for the Sooners almost more mentally than physically. Will the team remain in a good place?

The key on Saturday will be maintaining consistency on offense and simply playing better on defense. The Sooners have given up 40-plus point in every Big 12 game and can’t afford to allow the Cyclones to taste success for a chance to win.

2. KEY MATCHUP

OU offensive line versus ISU defense

The game’s outcome will be dependent on the execution of OU’s offensive line against the Big 12’s top defense. Will the Sooners be able to run the football? Will Dillon Gabriel have time to be effective in the past game? Everything starts with the space that OU’s offensive line allows the running backs and the time produced to get Gabriel to find receivers in the passing game.

The unit has played better as weeks have passed and help the offense get 701 yards of offense (403 passing, 298 rushing) against Kansas. Life won’t be as easy against Iowa State, but there’s a blueprint to success.

3. PLAYERS TO WATCH

RB Eric Gray

Outside of Gabriel, Gray could be considered the team’s MVP. The running back is averaging 7.2 yards per carry, which leads the nation. He’s getting 99.3 yards per game, which ranks fourth in the Big 12. While there will be some tough yards needed to gain against the Cyclones, Gray has proven that he’s not afraid to run behind his pads with physical finishes on carries.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY

From columnist Guerin Emig: It's no picnic for a quarterback diagnosing ISU's defense for the first time. This isn't one of those games Dillon Gabriel decides. Instead, let's chalk up a rare W for an OU defense that should be able to make some plays against Cyclones QB Hunter Dekkers.

Sooners 26, 'Clones 21