OU at Iowa State notebook: Ronnie Perkins gets suspension lifted, should be eligible for Texas game according to reports

Perkins headed back?
Oklahoma defensive end Ronnie Perkins — who started the season under suspension by the NCAA for a failed drug test — attended Saturday’s game at Iowa State and is expected to be back on the field for next week’s Red River Rivalry game against Texas, according to multiple reports.
Perkins was charged with a six-game suspension for a failed drug test alongside Trejan Bridges and Rhamondre Stevenson following last year’s Big 12 Championship game. The trio has missed four games.
An appeal by Perkins appears to have sliced into the penalty. Bridges and Stevenson were not affected.
Perkins did not go through pregame workouts with his teammates on Saturday night. His leadership during his suspension has been recognized by OU coach Lincoln Riley and his defensive teammates.
“The other day was his birthday and something that stood out to me that he said at the end of practice is that he loves being here regardless (of) if he’s playing or he’s not playing,” OU defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas said. “You can tell that he’s just not saying it. He’s taking it real well. He’s preparing each and every day as if he was suiting up this weekend. He’s taking it well. If you were on the outside and didn’t know his situation, you would assume that he was playing.”
The junior’s return would provide a huge lift for the Sooners’ defense.
Perkins earned second-team All-Big 12 honors by coaches and media last season after starting all 13 games at defensive end. He ranked second on the team with 13.5 tackles for loss and six sacks.
He entered this season as an All-Big 12 preseason first-team selection.
Streak ends
OU kicker Gabe Brkic had made a school-record 18 consecutive field-goal attempts before missing a long-range try on the final play of the first half.
Brkic had the distance on a 54-yard attempt, but was wide right with his kick. His career-best is 50 yards.
It’s been a year since the redshirt sophomore took over kicking chores. He replaced starter Calum Sutherland, who was dismissed from the team.
Brkic was named a 2020 preseason second-team All-American by the Associated Press.
Familiar face
Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar made his presence felt in the first half of Saturday’s game.
The junior from Norman North High School had two catches for 43 yards at intermission.
Kolar, who was a Big 12 preseason first-team selection, had two catches for 29 yards and a touchdown in Iowa State’s loss to the Sooners last season.
Welcome to the party
Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Drake Stoops and junior defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey made their first career starts.
Anton Harrison played the Sooners’ first touchdown series at left tackle, which was capped by Rattler’s 5-yard run
Wide receiver Obi Obialo, a graduate transfer from Marshall, made his first appearance in the opening half. Obialo had a near touchdown catch in his first series, but couldn’t haul in a reception at the back of the end zone.
Up next
Oklahoma will face Texas in the Red River Rivalry next Saturday. Kickoff is 11 a.m. and the game will be broadcast on FOX23.
The Longhorns dropped a 33-31 home decision against TCU on Saturday.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World
