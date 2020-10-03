OU at Iowa State: Everything you need to know in four downs

A first since 1960 — OU loses in Ames

It was among the more remarkable road-win streaks in college football. In football games played in Ames, OU’s mastery of the Iowa State Cyclones dated to 1962. Before Saturday, OU had prevailed in 24 consecutive trips to Ames. On Saturday, there was a 37-30 Oklahoma loss that qualifies in two regards as an unfortunate milestone. It was OU’s first setback in Ames since 1960 (as Dwight Eisenhower neared the end of his second term as president). For the first time since Bob Stoops was the first-year OU coach in 1999, the Sooners have been dealt defeat in two consecutive regular-season games.

Again, sloppy tackling and coverage mistakes When everything unraveled in the Kansas State game a week earlier, it happened in a big way. During a span of five offensive possessions, after having trailed by 21 points, the Wildcats averaged 12.3 yards per play, scoring four touchdowns and kicking long field goal to beat the Sooners 38-35.