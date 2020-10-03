 Skip to main content
OU at Iowa State: Everything you need to know about OU's loss in four downs

OU at Iowa State: Everything you need to know about OU's loss in four downs

Oklahoma Iowa St Football (copy)

Iowa State running back Breece Hall scores on an 8-yard touchdown run ahead of Oklahoma defensive back Pat Fields on Saturday.

 Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press

First down: Story of the game

A first since 1960 — OU loses in Ames

It was among the more remarkable road-win streaks in college football. In football games played in Ames, OU’s mastery of the Iowa State Cyclones dated to 1962. Before Saturday, OU had prevailed in 24 consecutive trips to Ames. On Saturday, there was a 37-30 Oklahoma loss that qualifies in two regards as an unfortunate milestone. It was OU’s first setback in Ames since 1960 (as Dwight Eisenhower neared the end of his second term as president). For the first time since Bob Stoops was the first-year OU coach in 1999, the Sooners have been dealt defeat in two consecutive regular-season games.

Second down: Matchup that mattered

Again, sloppy tackling and coverage mistakes

 When everything unraveled in the Kansas State game a week earlier, it happened in a big way. During a span of five offensive possessions, after having trailed by 21 points, the Wildcats averaged 12.3 yards per play, scoring four touchdowns and kicking long field goal to beat the Sooners 38-35.

 With regard to the big picture of the game, OU-Iowa State statistically was a draw. There were 417 total yards for the Cyclones and 414 for OU. Each team committed one turnover and nine penalties. Against Iowa State, the Sooners again were cursed by the same types of tackling and coverage mistakes that allowed K-State to steal an upset win. On his modest total of 12 pass completions, Cyclone QB Brock Purdy averaged 21.6 yards per completion. OU twice was flagged for pass interference in the end zone. On several occasions, OU defenders misfired on point-blank opportunities to stop a Cyclone ball-carrier.​

Third down: Game MVPs

Offense: Iowa State’s Brock Purdy

Defense: Iowa State’s Mike Rose

The best player on the field was OU quarterback Spencer Rattler, who finished 25-of-36 passing for 300 yards and two touchdowns. With one minute left to play, however, Rattler was intercepted in the end zone. The most valuable player was Iowa State QB Brock Purdy, who had comparatively ordinary passing stats (12-of-24, 254 yards, two TDs) but did not commit a turnover during a huge game for his team and school. Cyclone linebacker Mike Rose was active all night, totaling 11 tackles and a sack.

Fourth down: What’s next

The two-loss Sooners travel to Dallas

Now that OU has two losses and Texas was defeated at home by TCU on Saturday, much of the luster has been chipped away from next week’s OU-Texas game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The Longhorns were doomed when they lost a fumble at the goal line.

Bill Haisten

