OU assistants reflect on Venables' first spring in Sooners' top job: 'It's a drug being around him 24/7'

Sometime in mid-March, during his first spring camp in Norman, Miguel Chavis got asked about Oklahoma’s new head football coach.

The 33-year-old now coaching the Sooners’ defensive ends knows Brent Venables well.

Chavis was a nose guard with Clemson from 2007-10 and later joined the seminary before returning to football, spending the past five seasons in player development at his alma mater. Under Venables — then the Tigers’ defensive coordinator — from 2017-21, he helped craft a tenacious defense, assisted in pumping first-round draft picks to the NFL one after another, and won a national title with the ACC power in 2018.

Still, Chavis couldn’t know for sure what Brent Venables the head coach might look like until he followed the 51-year-old defensive mind from the foothills of South Carolina to OU in December 2021.

So, Chavis was asked, had anything surprised him watching Venables in these early months of his first head coaching job?

“I mean, just how flawless it is (for him),” Chavis said. “... it’s like he’s been doing it for 20 years.”

From assistants to players to the announced crowd of 75,360 fans who showed up for OU’s April 23 spring game, Venables has captured the collective trust in Norman less than five months into his second stint with the Sooners.

A member of Bob Stoops’ inaugural coaching staff in 1999, the one-time OU defensive coordinator is a link to the past. And with the Sooners bound for the SEC no later than 2025 — a reality Venables considers “at least once a day”, he said this week — Venables is now a bridge to the program’s future, too.

As the enthusiasm around this next era of OU football grew from a simmer this spring to Venables’ preferred boil at 212 degrees, Chavis wasn’t the only assistant to weigh in on the Sooners’ new coach.

“The passion, the energy, the intensity he brings every day,” defensive line coach Todd Bates said on April 19. “... I saw that for five years at Clemson.”

Like Chavis, Bates jumped to OU from Clemson late last year. A gifted recruiter with the Tigers from 2017-21, Bates saw the “life or death” intensity Venables carried into everything he did, big or small, during his run as Clemson’s defensive coordinator.

Something Bates didn’t have the full scope of until he arrived in Norman, despite spending five years alongside Venables while he reigned as one of the nation’s top assistants, was the depth of his field vision.

“I knew (Venables) could see on our side of the ball and I knew he could see the whole field,” Bates said. “But he even takes it to another level (at OU) because now he’s watching what the offensive guys are doing, as well.

“And he’s got that (microphone on the practice field), so he can call out anybody. ‘Hey Bates, DT, he didn’t get contain.’ We had a play where we had contain and (Venables) saw he didn’t get it and he called it out. He doesn’t miss a thing.”

Wide receivers coach Cale Gundy was another member of Stoops’ inaugural staff alongside Venables in 1999. In March, ahead of his 24th season as an assistant at OU, he said “I’m as excited as I’ve ever been” about the direction of the program.

When Venables returned to replace Lincoln Riley, Gundy saw a different coach from the one who left for Clemson after the 2011 season.

“He was always a great football coach,” Gundy said. “But he’s taken a huge, huge step from just the X’s and O’s and the football and the recruiting side of it. He’s really dove deeper.”

Safeties coach Brandon Hall, meanwhile, has seen little change in the coach he overlapped with in the late 1990s and early 2000s (and again in 2011) while Venables presided over OU’s defense.

“Even at the age of, what now, 51? He’s the same as he was when he was 29,” Hall said. “He gets up early, stays late. I’ll get the text at 11:30 p.m. Get the text message at 5:30 a.m. He’s all-in. He’s the most competitive person I’ve ever been around.”

For defensive coordinator Ted Roof, his newest gig with the Sooners marks a 15th stop in a seasoned coaching career that dates back to an initial graduate assistant role at Alabama in 1987.

Since arriving at OU, the former Minnesota, Penn State and Georgia Tech coordinator who led a national title-winning defense at Auburn in 2011 has savored his collaborations with Venables.

“To have a resource like him to be able to talk with, council with and just talk ball and ideas is wonderful,” Roof said. “It’s like if you’re having a problem with putting and Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus live next door to you. You’re going to go ask them how to putt.”

Cornerbacks coach Jay Valai says Venables has always “always been a good friend”, but the pair had never worked together before this year.

Fresh off a pair of one-year stops at Texas and Alabama, Venables’ energy struck Valai from the jump.

“It’s a drug being around him 24/7,” he said. “And it’s always go, go, go. Passion, passion, passion. Intensity, intensity, intensity.”

Venables’ attention to detail stood out, too.

“This man, it’s not just boom, boom, boom. It’s teaching to the minute detail of everything we’re talking about on the football field,” Valai said. “There’s a reason. What’s the weakness of defense? Why are we doing this? Down and distance. Why do we align like this?

“Just understanding the picture and how aggressively you teach it and having the mindset of a defense, of a call is what I love being around.”

While his assistants offered stories and first impressions over Venables’ first spring in charge, OU’s 23rd football coach hasn’t had much time for contemplation. As of Thursday night, he had conducted 85 “exit interviews” with his players in the five days since last Saturday’s spring game.

Asked during the OU Coaches Caravan in Tulsa if he’s had any moments of reflection since his debut spring camp closed, Venables dove into a nearly five minute-long answer.

“Well, there’s just so much,” he began.

Venables talked about NIL and the transfer portal and about his one chance to lay down a foundation at OU. He harped on positive thinking and developing a culture to drive behavior. He returned to the word “relationships” four separate times.

Then, at the very end of his lengthy response, Venables pulled the curtain back ever so slightly, signing off with a successful first chapter in the top job at OU now behind him.

“It’s been fun, though. It’s a lot of fun,” Venables said. “When you love what you do, it’s not like it’s work. You work for purpose, you don’t work for money. That’s where you get your energy and your focus and your enthusiasm for what you do.”

