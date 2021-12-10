OU-Arkansas meet in the middle — the BOK Center — to establish new rivalry basketball game

There could be a Red River Rivalry feeling inside the BOK Center on Saturday afternoon.
Well, a good game without the color orange present.
When Oklahoma plays Arkansas inside the 17,000-seat arena, there will be a 50-50 split among the schools. One side of tickets were sold to OU fans, the other to Razorbacks fans.
It's an equal drive to the BOK Center for both schools. The downtown Tulsa venue is 116 miles from Arkansas' Bud Walton Arena and 125 from OU's Lloyd Noble Center.
“It’s going to be a passionate game. I know our fan base, Arkansas’ fan base, it is two passionate fan bases. That’s what I anticipate. I anticipate it being a high-energy atmosphere,” OU coach Porter Moser said.
These schools will soon be Southeastern Conference partners, which is expected as early as 2023 and as late as 2025. The current series will carry the teams into league play.
“It can only help us. They are really good. To play these kind of times in this kind of venue, it’s what you really want,” Moser said. “We’ve already played Florida, an SEC team, and we have Auburn coming up. Our whole thought is Arkansas right now. We just have a ton of respect for them and we know they have a really good team.”
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman was asked about playing a future conference opponent in a neutral-site contest.
“I think right now just worried about trying to figure out a way to compete, play harder, on Saturday,” said Musselman, avoiding any early SEC talk.
“It's a game on our schedule. This one's a neutral-site game, supposedly, although it's in, obviously, the state of Oklahoma. I'm not so sure that when we play in Little Rock that that's a neutral site-game, but it is what it is.
“I think it'll be a great crowd. I really do. I think that you'll see over 10,000 people in that building, who knows what the walk-up will be on game day? But certainly, it'll be a good environment for both teams to play.”
Oklahoma (7-2) will try to bounce back from a disappointing home overtime loss to Butler. OU had a 49-41 lead with eight minutes to go in regulation, but managed only five points down the stretch including a desperation 3-pointer to send the game into an extra five minutes.
Time and shot selection continued to be a sore subject for Moser, who saw his team self-destruct in the same way against Utah State earlier this season.
Moser wanted to practice on Wednesday, but could not per NCAA rules. It was the team’s mandatory day off. Moser joked that he wanted to “practice for nine hours and watch film for another 11.”
“We had so many teaching moments and challenged them again, showing them this loss can’t go in vain. We can’t be that team that takes plays off,” Moser said. “We got up 13, and the next six defensive possessions in a row were not relentless. They were OK, but they weren’t to our standard and they scored on five of them.
"Instead of trying to nail a hammer into it when we’re up 13, we had some bad shot selection and some bad D and the next thing you know, it’s a three-point game.
“And that’s a teaching moment. Same thing happened in the Utah State game. Yes, we went over it a ton.”