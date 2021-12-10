OU-Arkansas meet in the middle — the BOK Center — to establish new rivalry basketball game

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman was asked about playing a future conference opponent in a neutral-site contest.

“I think right now just worried about trying to figure out a way to compete, play harder, on Saturday,” said Musselman, avoiding any early SEC talk.

“It's a game on our schedule. This one's a neutral-site game, supposedly, although it's in, obviously, the state of Oklahoma. I'm not so sure that when we play in Little Rock that that's a neutral site-game, but it is what it is.

“I think it'll be a great crowd. I really do. I think that you'll see over 10,000 people in that building, who knows what the walk-up will be on game day? But certainly, it'll be a good environment for both teams to play.”

Oklahoma (7-2) will try to bounce back from a disappointing home overtime loss to Butler. OU had a 49-41 lead with eight minutes to go in regulation, but managed only five points down the stretch including a desperation 3-pointer to send the game into an extra five minutes.

Time and shot selection continued to be a sore subject for Moser, who saw his team self-destruct in the same way against Utah State earlier this season.